Eagles select Central Florida CB Mac McWilliams with 145th overall pick of 2025 NFL Draft

With the 145th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Central Florida CB Mac McWilliams.



McWilliams is a 5'10, 191-pound slot corner who ran a 4.41 at the 2025 NFL Combine. His spider chart:

McWilliams wasn't a player I watched during the pre-draft process, so we'll let Lance Zierlein of NFL Network do the heavy lifting here:

Tenacious cornerback whose 2024 tape helped spotlight his toughness and short-area athleticism. McWilliams is best in off coverages. He plays with anticipation and burst to swarm the top of the route from his pedal and is quick to pounce on zone throws. He has average long speed and lacks length. His failure to locate deep throws is concerning. There is zero hesitation when it’s time to step downhill and support the run, though, and he’s a physical tackler who can do it on his own. McWilliams’ 2023 tape was a mess, but he was much improved in 2024 and looks capable of finding backup work as a nickelback for a zone-heavy team.

In 2024, McWilliams had 32 tackles (with an abnormally high 7 for loss, for a corner), 1 INT, and 1 forced fumble. A highlight reel:

The Eagles don't have a backup slot corner and it felt like a lock that they would draft one on Day 3. They find one in McWilliams.

