More Sports:

April 26, 2025

Eagles select Syracuse QB Kyle McCord with 181st overall pick of 2025 NFL Draft

Hometown kid Kyle McCord will compete for a roster spot with the Eagles this summer.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Kyle-McCord-Eagles-Syracuse_042625 Rich Barnes/Imagn Images

The Eagles added a quarterback in Saturday's sixth round.

With the 181st pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles got the quarterback factory churning, selecting Syracuse's Kyle McCord. 

McCord was a St. Joe's Prep alum who originally enrolled at Ohio State, but transferred to Syracuse. In 2024, playing in a pass-happy system, he averaged 368 passing yards per game. He completed 391 of 592 passes for an FBS-leading 4779 yards, 34 TDs, and 12 INTs.

I didn't watch much in the way of quarterbacks during draft season, so we'll led NFL Network's Lance Zierlein do the heavy lifting on the scouting report: 

Pocket passer with good size who played in a high-volume, pro-passing scheme that should give him a head start as a pro. McCord was too inconsistent at Ohio State, relative to the talent around him, but he proved to be confident and productive last season at Syracuse without that same level of supporting talent. His fundamentals are usually solid and he plays with adequate poise in the face of pressure. He has enough arm to make window throws and push the ball around the field. McCord seeks to attack coverages vertically instead of operating as a “Checkdown Charlie.” While he can hit chunk throws, his decision-making and ball placement aren’t always good fits for his gunslinger mentality. His mobility inside and outside the pocket is average. McCord has good size, adequate talent and commendable resilience. He could find a home as a backup quarterback with modest upside.

Long highlight reel here: 

Earlier this offseason, the Eagles traded 2024 QB2 Kenny Pickett, elevating third-year pro Tanner McKee to QB2. They also acquired Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who came to the Eagles in the Pickett trade. McCord will compete with Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the QB3 job.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Draft

Videos

Featured

Limited - Italian Market - Grease Pole

Celebrate at the S. 9th Street Italian Market Festival
Purchased - A father teaching his daughter about finances

Raising financially savvy kids: a guide for parents

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

Longtime home of architect Frank Weise listed for sale

Weise Home Two

Sponsored

South Jersey’s Down & Derby Wine Festival returns May 3

Limited - Down and Derby 2025

Celebrities

New York Times feature on Jason Kelce is all about fashion

Jason Kelce red carpet

Prevention

The ice bucket challenge is back, and this time it's raising money for mental health awareness

Ice Bucket Challenge Mental Health

Weekend

Your weekend guide: Penn Relays, roller skating and a 'radiant' party

Weekend guide

Sixers

Sixers year-in-review: Justin Edwards proves to be 'a great hidden gem' in rookie season

Edwards 4.24.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved