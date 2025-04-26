Eagles select Syracuse QB Kyle McCord with 181st overall pick of 2025 NFL Draft

With the 181st pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles got the quarterback factory churning, selecting Syracuse's Kyle McCord.



McCord was a St. Joe's Prep alum who originally enrolled at Ohio State, but transferred to Syracuse. In 2024, playing in a pass-happy system, he averaged 368 passing yards per game. He completed 391 of 592 passes for an FBS-leading 4779 yards, 34 TDs, and 12 INTs.

I didn't watch much in the way of quarterbacks during draft season, so we'll led NFL Network's Lance Zierlein do the heavy lifting on the scouting report:

Pocket passer with good size who played in a high-volume, pro-passing scheme that should give him a head start as a pro. McCord was too inconsistent at Ohio State, relative to the talent around him, but he proved to be confident and productive last season at Syracuse without that same level of supporting talent. His fundamentals are usually solid and he plays with adequate poise in the face of pressure. He has enough arm to make window throws and push the ball around the field. McCord seeks to attack coverages vertically instead of operating as a “Checkdown Charlie.” While he can hit chunk throws, his decision-making and ball placement aren’t always good fits for his gunslinger mentality. His mobility inside and outside the pocket is average. McCord has good size, adequate talent and commendable resilience. He could find a home as a backup quarterback with modest upside.

Long highlight reel here:

Earlier this offseason, the Eagles traded 2024 QB2 Kenny Pickett, elevating third-year pro Tanner McKee to QB2. They also acquired Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who came to the Eagles in the Pickett trade. McCord will compete with Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the QB3 job.

