Visiting Philly? Instead of touring 'Rocky' sites, go to these movie locations

Philadelphia is bracing for a surge in tourism this summer with dozens events directly or indirectly associated with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Tourist Traps: Here are alternatives to other tourist attractions that are bound to be packed this summer.

LOVE statue

Liberty Bell

Pat's and Geno's

Reading Terminal

Stateside Live!

West Fairmount Park

Rocky Steps

Michelin Star restaurants

Rita's Translation: Expect long lines at the Liberty Bell, Rocky statue and anywhere else that could be viewed as quintessentially Philly by anyone from outside the Delaware Valley. To help expand out-of-towners' appreciation of what's authentic to the area, we've compiled lists of alternatives to 10 tourist hot spots in the city. (We apologize if we're blowing up your favorite neighborhood spot.) For this collection of staff picks, we're here to tell you there's more to Philly film lore than the Rocky Steps. Sure, getting winded jogging up the 72 stone stairs leading up to the Philadelphia Museum of Art is a rite of passage for all visitors, but the city's contributions to the film industry go way beyond the underdog boxer. So for some of Philly's lesser known filming locations, check out these places instead:

The Colonial Theatre 227 Bridge St., Phoenixville If you're in the area on the weekend of July 10-12, you'll have the privilege of experiencing the wonders of Blobfest. Every year, moviegoers run out of the Phoenixville theater as if they're being chased by a slimy, amorphous, jelly-like creature to re-create a famous scene from the 1958 horror movie "The Blob," which was filmed at the 123-year-old venue. The three-day event includes more than just the nightly showings of the sci-fi film as all of businesses along Bridge Street lean into the festivities. Even if it's not mid-July, the historic downtown area has a plenty of great places to grab a drink with Bluebill Distillery and a bunch of breweries — including Root Down, Rebel Hill, Stable 12 and Twelve78. - Jeff Tomik

240 S. Broad St.

Love a good costume drama? Get a two-for-one special at the stately Academy of Music. The Renaissance Revival opera house served as a location in the 1993 Edith Wharton adaptation "The Age of Innocence" and is currently a set for the historic HBO series "The Gilded Age" — no wonder, since it's the oldest operating opera house in the country. Unfortunately, the city's opera company isn't performing this summer, but the building will host touring Broadway productions of "The Outsiders" and "The Notebook." - Kristin Hunt

Molly McVety/PhillyVoice The 2000 block of Delancey Place has been used in multiple films by M. Night Shyamalan.



Delancey Place

2000 block of Delancey Place and 2100 block of Spruce Street





As it turns out, finding a location in the city that “Rocky” hasn’t touched is somewhat of a tall task. So, if I may be so bold, I’m going to recommend two city blocks that iconic Philly-based filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan has incorporated into multiple movies. Along the 2000 block of Delancey Place sit the homes of Bruce Willis’ character in “The Sixth Sense” and the psychologist from “Split.” Just around the corner, at 2108 Spruce St., is the house from the Apple TV+ series “Servant.” Even if you’re not a psychological thriller fan, they also happen to be some of the most picturesque blocks in Philly. - Molly McVety

95 E. Township Line Road, Upper Darby

Take a seat in the diner where Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence's unstable characters had their first date in the 2012 movie "Silver Linings Playbook." The scene at the Llanerch Diner is among the most memorable in the film, with Cooper and Lawrence arguing about whether ordering Raisin Bran made their meal a date. Lawrence won best actress for her performance in the film. The diner has been a Delaware County staple for more than 50 years. - John Kopp