Visiting Philly? Instead of going to West Fairmount Park, check out one of these green spaces

Philadelphia is bracing for a surge in tourism this summer with dozens of events directly or indirectly associated with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Kristin Hunt/for PhillyVoice Morris Arboretum is home to numerous flower gardens. Hydrangeas and magnolias are in bloom this summer.

100 E. Northwestern Ave.

The best urban green spaces, in my humble opinion, make you forget you're even in a city. You should feel swallowed up, lost in a different place — and you'll certainly feel that at Morris Arboretum. The public garden was once the private estate of two rich Philly Quaker siblings, and there's still traces of them in centuries-old structures like the fernery, the only freestanding Victorian one left in North America. But mostly, it's a phenomenal display of flora from around the world. The arboretum is home to rarities like the dawn redwood, a tree that dates back to dinosaur times and was long thought to be extinct. Visitors with kids (or any adult with whimsy) will also appreciate the tree canopy walk that takes you 50 feet up into the forest, and the model train display. - Kristin Hunt

8500 Pine Road

Pennypack Park in Northeast Philly includes more than 1,600 acres of woodlands, meadows and wetlands, with Pennypack Creek running within them. The park has drawn comparisons to the Wissahickon Valley and is a great spot for hiking, biking and jogging. It also includes some history: the Frankford Avenue Bridge, which crosses Pennypack Creek, is considered the oldest stone bridge in the United States. Presidents George Washington, John Adams and Ulysses Grant have crossed the bridge, which was constructed in 1697. - John Kopp

Molly McVety/PhillyVoice Schuylkill River Park, pictured, located at 300 S 25th St. past Fitler Square.

300 S. 25th St.



