Visiting Philly? Instead of going to West Fairmount Park, check out one of these green spaces

June 01, 2026
Philadelphia is bracing for a surge in tourism this summer with dozens of events directly or indirectly associated with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
Translation: Expect long lines at the Liberty Bell, Rocky statue and anywhere else that could be viewed as quintessentially Philly by anyone from outside the Delaware Valley.
To help expand out-of-towners' appreciation of what's authentic to the area, we've compiled lists of alternatives to 10 tourist hot spots in the city. (We apologize if we're blowing up your favorite neighborhood spot.)
For this collection of staff picks, we've recommended some wilderness escapes that are outside the 1,400-plus acres of West Fairmount Park. Trust for Public Land recently reported that 95% of Philly residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park, so there are plenty of natural treasures scattered all over the city.
So instead of heading to the city's largest municipal park, check out one of these green spaces:
200 W. Northwestern Ave.
Forbidden Drive is a flat, five-mile gravel path along the Wissahickon Creek that's perfect for strollers and bikes. The road is the main access point to a bunch of trails that wind through Wissahickon Vally Park. The outdoor oasis is great for everything from trail runs to family picnics to filming HBO TV shows. While there are several free parking areas to access the park, I usually find success going to the upper end near the Northwestern Stables and Chestnut Hill College (address above). - Jeff Tomik
100 E. Northwestern Ave.
The best urban green spaces, in my humble opinion, make you forget you're even in a city. You should feel swallowed up, lost in a different place — and you'll certainly feel that at Morris Arboretum. The public garden was once the private estate of two rich Philly Quaker siblings, and there's still traces of them in centuries-old structures like the fernery, the only freestanding Victorian one left in North America. But mostly, it's a phenomenal display of flora from around the world. The arboretum is home to rarities like the dawn redwood, a tree that dates back to dinosaur times and was long thought to be extinct. Visitors with kids (or any adult with whimsy) will also appreciate the tree canopy walk that takes you 50 feet up into the forest, and the model train display. - Kristin Hunt
8500 Pine Road
Pennypack Park in Northeast Philly includes more than 1,600 acres of woodlands, meadows and wetlands, with Pennypack Creek running within them. The park has drawn comparisons to the Wissahickon Valley and is a great spot for hiking, biking and jogging. It also includes some history: the Frankford Avenue Bridge, which crosses Pennypack Creek, is considered the oldest stone bridge in the United States. Presidents George Washington, John Adams and Ulysses Grant have crossed the bridge, which was constructed in 1697. - John Kopp
On a nice summer day, there are few places more alive than the Schuylkill River Park and adjacent trail. The dogs are running free, pickup basketball games are in full swing, and fishermen are stationed along the river. The trail itself, which was extended to Christian Street last year, also provides a direct and scenic route up to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Just remember to look behind you before crossing the lanes on the trail to avoid a run-in with a speeding bicyclist. - Molly McVety
The country's oldest surviving botanic garden is in Philadelphia. Founded by renowned botanist John Bartram, the 50-acre oasis includes a massive collection of plants studied by the Bartram family in the 18th and 19th centuries. Plus, the estate includes historic buildings, a community farm and a dock for boating and fishing. There's also a tree map and bloom calendar, so you know exactly what to expect before heading there. - Michaela Althouse