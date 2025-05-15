'Task' teaser features possible sneak peek of scenes shot in Wissahickon Valley Park

In the newly dropped teaser for "Task," which is premiering on HBO Max in September, viewers can spot what's likely a few shots of Wissahickon Valley Park.

The 2-minute clip, released Thursday, shows star Mark Ruffalo and other cast members walking through the woods. The series filmed at the Philly park in July. The show, which was created and written by Berwyn native Brad Ingelsby, follows Ruffalo — a grizzly FBI agent who leads a task force to investigate a series of violent robberies led by Tom Pelphrey's character, Robbie.

In the teaser, Ruffalo is assigned to the team with three young agents, played by Alison Oliver, Thuso Mbedu and Fabien Frankel. His story is juxtaposed with clips of Pelphrey, who struggles with the guilt of his actions while moving through his daily life as a family man.

"Task" is a spinoff of Ingelsby's popular, Delaware County-set series "Mare of Easttown." In June, the show filmed in a courtroom at the Fronefield building in Media.

On top of where it filmed, "Task" also has a number of other local connections. The series is directed by South Philly native Jeremiah Zagar, who's the son of famed Philadelphia mosaic artist Isaiah Zagar, and Pelphrey is a Howell, New Jersey, native and Rutgers graduate.

"Task" was set in the Philadelphia suburbs, and it's rumored that Ruffalo's character could link up with Kate Winslet's Mare from "Mare of Easttown" at some point.



Watch the teaser below: