June 19, 2024

Mark Ruffalo appears in Delco courtroom for filming of HBO series 'Task'

The upcoming show from 'Mare of Easttown' creator Brad Ingelsby has made stops across the region this year.

Mark Ruffalo Task Dan MacMedan/USA TODAY

Mark Ruffalo will play an FBI agent in Brad Ingelsby's upcoming HBO miniseries "Task," which filmed at the Delaware County courthouse on Tuesday.

Delaware County officials mingled with actor Mark Ruffalo on Tuesday at the government center and courthouse campus in Media for the filming of a "pivotal" scene in the upcoming HBO miniseries "Task," officials said.

In a Facebook post, the Delaware County Council said the network brought "a slice of Hollywood" to Courtroom 15 in the county's Fronefield building along West Front Street. It's the latest of many stops film crews have made in the region for "Task," a crime drama led by "Mare of Easttown" creator Brad Ingelsby.

Some county officials and employees had the chance to take pictures with Ruffalo during a lunch in the county courtyard between shoots. Another scene was filmed as the sun was setting on the campus.

"Task" will follow Ruffalo as an FBI agent on a task force that's investigating a string of drug-house robberies. The series also stars Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones and Thuso Mbedu. Ingelsby, who grew up in Berwyn, Chester County, is joined by director Jeremiah Zagar, the filmmaker behind Adam Sandler's NBA drama "Hustle," which was shot in the Philly area in 2020.

Ingelsby earned critical acclaim for the way "Mare of Easttown" depicted a fictionalized version of a real town in Chester County. That series was shot in Delaware and Chester counties. For "Task," film crews have worked in Ridley Township, Aston, Upper Chichester, Chadds Ford and Marcus Hook in Delaware County. They've also been in South Philadelphia's Italian Market and in parts of Montgomery, Chester and Northampton counties over the last several months.

Ruffalo has starred in films including "Zodiac," "The Kids Are All Right," "Poor Things" and as the Incredible Hulk in several films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In Task, Ruffalo's role as a detective will bring him full circle to one of his earliest roles in a high school play in Virginia Beach. He told GQ that his arm was broken by the star of the play — which was about runaway kids — and his teacher had to find him a suitable role that worked with his injury.

"I played a detective and sort of did a Columbo kind of character," Ruffalo said. "I walked out there and got a big laugh in my first scene. I was like 'Oh my God, this is what I'm going to do for the rest of my life."

Ruffalo hinted last year that "Task" could have some type of connection to "Mare of Easttown." An HBO executive said last week that the early discussions have begun with Ingelsby and star Kate Winslet about possibly developing a second season of "Mare of Easttown."

