HBO's 'Task' is preparing to film in Wissahickon Valley Park next week

Wissahickon visitors might catch a glimpse of Mark Ruffalo, Fabien Frankel and Emilia Jones next week as the cast and crew of "Task" descend on the park for filming.



The new HBO series stars Ruffalo ("Poor Things") as an FBI agent who's leading a task force to break up drug house robberies. Frankel ("House of the Dragon") and Jones ("CODA") are also part of the star-studded cast. Berwyn native Brad Ingelsby is the creator, screenwriter and executive producer of the show, which follows-up his popular series "Mare of Easttown." The cast of "Task" was last seen in the area in June when a scene was being filmed at the Delaware County Courthouse.

Filming will take place at Wissahickon Valley Park from Monday, July 22, to Friday, July 26, according to fliers and parking signs posted around Roxborough. Sections of Ridge Avenue, Conarroe Street, Lyceum Avenue and Monastery Avenue will be closed to parking.

"We have the utmost confidence that the production will do its best to keep the disruptions to a minimum as to not negatively impact local residents and businesses," the Greater Philadelphia Film Office wrote in an email. "Production is working with the Philadelphia Police Department to ensure any closures are done safely and swiftly."

Philadelphia Police and a location manager for the project did not respond to a request for comment or confirmation about the street closures.

"Task" is set in a "Philadelphia suburb," according to IMDb, but its local connections don't stop there. South Philly native Jeremiah Zagar is signed on as the director and Tom Pelphrey, a Howell, New Jersey, native and Rutgers graduate, plays the character of Robbie. Ingelsby's "Mare of Easstown," which stars Kate Winslet, is also set in a small town outside Philadelphia.

Though little information about the series has been released, there is some speculation that Ruffalo's character might eventually connect with Winslet's in "Mare of Easttown."

“At some point those two might run into each other in the future, that’s what they’re saying," Ruffalo told Deadline. "It’s not set, nothing’s set."



Philly has been a popular film location and setting in 2024. Crews have been seen around the area filming "Sinking Spring" and "Delco: The Movie," and "Long Bright River," a new TV series based on a local author's book and starring Amanda Seyfried, is set in Kensington.