More Culture:

December 12, 2023

Film crews working on Ridley Scott's 'Sinking Spring' spotted in Philly, including at the Franklin Institute

The AppleTV+ series based on author Dennis Tafoya's novel 'Dope Thief' had paused production during the writers and actors strikes

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment TV
Franklin Institute Ridley Scott Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Ridley Scott is developing Dennis Tafoya's book 'Dope Thief' into an 8-episode series for AppleTV and filming scene in and around Philadelphia. On Monday, crews were at the Franklin Institute.

After pausing for the Hollywood writers' strike, film crews have returned to Philly to continue work on Ridley Scott's latest production. 

"Sinking Spring" (previously known as "Catamount") was filming at the Franklin Institute on Monday, according to local photographer HughE Dillon. AppleTV+ confirmed crews were in the city and would be here for several more weeks.

MORE: 'Abbott Elementary,' Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Bradley Cooper among 2024 Golden Globes nominees

The 8-episode series is an adaption of "Dope Thief," a 2009 book from the Philly-native author Dennis Tafoya. Crews were originally slated to film in the area from February through the summer but halted due to the writers' strike.

The Apple TV+ show stars Brian Tyree Henry, Amir Arison, Marin Ireland and Kate Mulgrew. It tells the story of two friends attempting to rob a house while posing as Drug Enforcement Administration agents. Unbeknownst to them, they target a huge narcotics operation.

The Greater Philadelphia Film Office declined to provide more information about the shoot, such as other locations "Sinking Spring" will be using in the city. It was previously reported that the series also also is using locations in Bucks County, and on Friday, Redditors spotted crews filming at Fourth and Spring Garden streets in Northern Liberties. 

Ridley Scott is producing and directing "Sinking Spring." His resume includes work on dozens films, among them "Alien," "Thelma & Louise," "Black Hawk Down" and "The Martian." Among his most recent movies are "A Haunting in Venice," starring Upper Darby-native Tina Fey, and "Napoleon," another AppleTV+ production.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment TV Philadelphia TV Shows Filming Streaming Books Apple TV

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman making heart with hands smiling

How to maximize your year-end charitable giving
Purchased - Small Business Owner Managing

Owners Bank promises to make small businesses a priority by offering high-tech, high-touch services

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

2 police officers wounded in Holmesburg shootout, expected to recover
Holmesburg Shootout Police

Sponsored

Holiday fun in Philly's Fashion District
Limited - Fashion District - Santa Photos

Adult Health

Married couples tend to share high blood pressure, study finds
Blood pressure married couples

Streaming

Two-hour clip of a barrel burning in the Italian Market is Philly’s new holiday ‘Yule Log’
italian-market-barrel-fire-video.jpg

Eagles

Eagles' defense is quantifiably one of NFL's worst
Eagles-Darius-Slay-Cowboys_121123_USAT

Holiday

Bike South Philly's festive streets at the annual Holiday Lights Ride
South Philly Holiday Lights Bike Ride

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved