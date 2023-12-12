Film crews working on Ridley Scott's 'Sinking Spring' spotted in Philly, including at the Franklin Institute

After pausing for the Hollywood writers' strike, film crews have returned to Philly to continue work on Ridley Scott's latest production.

"Sinking Spring" (previously known as "Catamount") was filming at the Franklin Institute on Monday, according to local photographer HughE Dillon. AppleTV+ confirmed crews were in the city and would be here for several more weeks.

The 8-episode series is an adaption of "Dope Thief," a 2009 book from the Philly-native author Dennis Tafoya. Crews were originally slated to film in the area from February through the summer but halted due to the writers' strike.



The Apple TV+ show stars Brian Tyree Henry, Amir Arison, Marin Ireland and Kate Mulgrew. It tells the story of two friends attempting to rob a house while posing as Drug Enforcement Administration agents. Unbeknownst to them, they target a huge narcotics operation.

The Greater Philadelphia Film Office declined to provide more information about the shoot, such as other locations "Sinking Spring" will be using in the city. It was previously reported that the series also also is using locations in Bucks County, and on Friday, Redditors spotted crews filming at Fourth and Spring Garden streets in Northern Liberties.