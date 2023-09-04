Tina Fey stars in 'A Haunting in Venice,' an upcoming thriller based on Agatha Christie novel

Comedy legend Tina Fey takes on an uncharacteristically darker role in a chilling new detective film that will be released just in time for spooky season.

"A Haunting in Venice," directed by Kenneth Branagh and distributed by 20th Century Studios, hits theaters Friday, Sept. 15. The supernatural thriller is an adaptation of a mystery novel by Agatha Christie, one of the best-selling authors of all time.

The new film marks the return of Christie's famed mustachioed sleuth Hercule Poirot, played by Branagh. Branagh previously played the fictional Belgian detective in "Murder on the Orient Express" (2017) and "Death on the Nile" (2022), also based on Christie novels.

"A Haunting in Venice" is inspired by Christie's 1969 novel "Hallowe'en Party," the 36th book in the Poirot series. Unlike Branagh's previous Christie-inspired films, the latest installation marks the first time "Hallowe'en Party" was adapted for the big screen.

In "A Haunting in Venice," Poirot, who is living in self-imposed exile in post-World War II Venice, reluctantly attends a seance at an eerie palazzo. He is quickly faced with a murder to solve, one in which anyone could be a suspect and there are supernatural elements at play.



Upper Darby-native Fey stars as Ariadne Oliver, a mystery novelist and old friend of Poirot. Oliver, a recurring character in Christie's novels, may be based on Christie herself.



“(Ariadne Oliver) is much-loved in the Agatha Christie canon,” Branagh told Variety. “She is somebody who gives as good as she gets, and to get that sharpness, mental agility and cheekiness of Tina was a great quality.”



Along with Branagh and Fey, the star-studded cast of "A Haunting in Venice" also includes Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan, Kelly Reilly and Emma Laird.

Fey, who was the first female head writer on "Saturday Night Live," is rumored to possibly succeed Lorne Michaels when the "SNL" executive producer retires. In the spring, Fey wrapped up production on her "Mean Girls" musical movie, which was filming in Monmouth County, N.J.

Watch the official trailer for "A Haunting in Venice" below: