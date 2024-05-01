Sixers owners buy 2,000 tickets to block Knicks fans from attending Game 6

The Sixers are looking to storm back and even up their playoff series against the Knicks on Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center. The owners of the team want to make sure the arena isn't filled with Knicks fans, so they've purchased 2,000 tickets that will be given away to various organizations in Philadelphia ahead of Game 6.

After Tuesday night's overtime thriller at Madison Square Garden, where Tyrese Maxey's late-game heroics helped the Sixers avoid elimination, the team announced Wednesday it will be treating some of its fans to a seat at Game 6. Tipoff will be at 9 p.m., a later-than-usual start for an East Coast game in what has arguably been the most compelling series of the playoffs so far.

Owners Josh Harris, David Blitzer, David Adelman and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin (formerly a part owner) joined forces to buy the tickets from a combination of available inventory and the resale market.

"The tickets will be distributed to first responders, health care professionals, community groups and other local Philadelphia-based organizations to harness the intensity and excitement for tomorrow's crucial showdown with the New York Knicks," 76ers spokesperson Dave Sholler said Wednesday.

Much was made of an invasion of Knicks fans who attended Sunday's Game 4 at the Wells Fargo Center, a loss that put the Sixers on the brink of elimination. In the aftermath, Joel Embiid called out Sixers fans for not packing the arena like they usually do.

“Lot of Knicks fans,” Embiid said. “Never seen it. Been here 10 years. Kind of pisses me off. Philadelphia is supposed to be a sports town.”

Knicks fans celebrated after that game with chants of "F--- Embiid" in the concourse of the Wells Fargo Center.

The price of playoff tickets at Madison Square Garden compared with the Wells Fargo Center is likely a big reason why so many Knicks fans have opted to travel to Philly for this series. As of Wednesday afternoon, individual tickets for Game 6 are available on StubHub and SeatGeek for less than $200 in the far upper sections of the Wells Fargo Center. At Madison Square Garden, the cheapest tickets available for Game 7 — if it's necessary — cost more than $500.

The Sixers are going to need all the support they can get from the home crowd on Thursday night, which could have a rarefied air given the late start and the season being on the line. It's a chance for the city to put its stamp on the series.