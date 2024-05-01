More Culture:

May 01, 2024

Jon Stewart left stupefied by Tyrese Maxey's shot that sent Sixers-Knicks to overtime

'I'm clearly getting too old for this s***,' the comedian said after Philly's 112-106 win at Madison Square Garden

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Sixers
Jon Stewart Maxey Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports

Jon Stewart, above in file photo during a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden last season, was at Game 5 on Tuesday night the Philadelphia 76ers when Tyrese Maxey stunned the crowd with a late three-pointer that tied the game.

Speechless is not a word that many people would associate with Jon Stewart, who made his career out of delivering monologues that mercilessly roast politicians and other people in the news.

But there he stood on Tuesday night, courtside at Madison Square Garden, a man disembodied. Tyrese Maxey had just splashed a deep three to send the Sixers and Knicks into overtime in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. The Sixers went on to win and stave off elimination, sending the series back to the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night with the Knicks up 3-2.

MOREThe Sixers improbably survived in New York, so now what?

Maxey, who scored 46 points last night, was exultant after hitting his big shot. He marched around the court and passed by Stewart, whose stupefied expression was caught on camera. Stewart later acknowledged the moment in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

New York YouTuber Adam's Apple caught up with Stewart outside the arena after the game.

"Damn, man. You know, the crazy thing is we were just like, we were in the mode of, "Oh, it's over. We did it!'" Stewart said. "We haven't closed out a series since '99 (at Madison Square Garden)."

Sixers fans rightfully have felt cursed as a result of several years of playoff meltdowns and disappointments. What happened Tuesday night seems like an unthinkable bit of fortune and resilience for a Sixers team that's been short on both. Sometimes, all it takes is a more insidious curse to act as a counter spell — and the Knicks, for all their mojo this season, still have that going against them.

If nothing else, fans of both teams can agree this has been one of the most thrilling playoff duels in recent memory. Nothing would be more satisfying than the Sixers taking the series back to New York for a Game 7 and sending all of those celebs home in utter dejection.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Sixers New York Jon Stewart NBA NBA Playoffs Tyrese Maxey Social Media Knicks

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Friends holding beer at a festival

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Spring on Tap Beer Festival
Limited - Festival Attendees enjoying the Down and Derby Wine Festival

Attend the 2024 Down and Derby Wine Festival on May 4

Just In

Must Read

Business

34th Street Market demolished in Ocean City, ending 46-year run
Ocean City Market

Sponsored

Attend the S. 9th St. Italian Market Fest
Limited - S. 9th Street Italian Market - Greased Pole

Fitness

Exercise doesn't just help youth stay physically healthy – it's linked to better mental health, too
Mental Health Youth

TV

Bucks County's Jami Amaro looks for love on 'MILF Manor' Season 2
milf manor jami amaro

Sixers

Tyrese Maxey's clutch performance for the ages keeps Sixers alive after come-from-behind Game 5 victory
Maxey 4.30.24

Festivals

Philly to debut Red, White, & Blue To-Do festival on July 2
red white blue to-do

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved