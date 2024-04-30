More News:

April 30, 2024

34th Street Market demolished in Ocean City after decades of renting bikes, serving ice cream

The business was also known for its produce and garden center. A condo building with ground-floor retail is planned on the lot.

By Michael Tanenbaum
Ocean City Market Street View/Google Maps

The former 34th Street Market in Ocean City, known for its bike rentals and ice cream, was demolished Tuesday. The business had operated since 1977.

Ocean City's 34th Street Market, a local landmark people have long relied on for bike rentals and ice cream, was torn down on Tuesday to make way for an upcoming project that will bring condominiums and retail to the intersection at the southern end of the shore town.

In November, owner Ron Farnath announced the market would not be returning in 2024. He had run the business — which also sold fresh produce and flowers — for 46 years. It was originally just a bike shop.

"When you've done something that long in your life, you really become attached to it," Farnath told CBS3. He said he had hoped to stick around longer, but he was a tenant there and the property owner wanted to sell the land, which sits between Haven and West avenues.

For months, fencing surrounded the property and its sign displayed the message, "Thank you for your support and friendship for 46 years."

On Tuesday, 34th Street Market posted a photo of the aftermath of the demolition on Instagram.

Plans for the lot include a single structure with four condos that sit atop a retail space.

Ocean City has a number of other bike rental locations in the areas further north near the boardwalk.

When Farnath said the market was closing, many longtime customers lamented the loss of the Scoop Box Ice Cream shop and getting freshly squeezed orange juice at the produce stand.

"There is no other like it in town," one commenter wrote on Instagram. "Another oldie is gone."

