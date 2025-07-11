More Sports:

July 11, 2025

Lee Elia, former Phillies manager and 1980 third base coach, dies at 87

Elia, a Philadelphia native and product of Olney High School, enjoyed a long career in baseball that saw his hometown team reach its greatest heights.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Lee Elia, the former Phillies manager from 1987-88 and the third base coach for the 1980 World Series team, died on Wednesday, the club announced. 

Elia, a Philadelphia native and product of Olney High School, was 87. 

"Elia was a valued contributor to the Phillies for much of his half century in professional baseball," the Phillies said in a statement posted Friday.

That path began when he signed with his hometown major league club as a player out of the University of Delaware in 1958, then continued on as a coach, manager and scout across various ranks once his professional career, which was largely in the minors, was done. 

Elia, who was part of manager Dallas Green's staff for the 1980 title run and then the follow-up in 1981, was hired as the Chicago Cubs' manager ahead of the 1982 season by Green after he left Philadelphia to become a general manager. Elia held the Cubs job through 1983, then returned to the Phillies soon after, moving through various coaching and scouting roles with them and a list of other teams as the years went on.

"Affiliated with 10 different organizations throughout his distinguished career, he always considered himself a Phillie at heart," the club's statement read. "The Phillies extend their condolences to Lee's widow Priscilla and the entire Elia family at this difficult time."

