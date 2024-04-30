More Culture:

April 30, 2024

Café La Maude named one of Yelp's best brunch spots in the U.S.

The NoLibs favorite, which serves French-Lebanese dishes, was the only restaurant in Pennsylvania on the list.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Brunch
Cafe La Maude Yelp Café La Maude/via Instagram

The brunch-focused restaurant serves multiple kinds of shakshuka, an open-faced Mediterranean burrito and baklawa pancakes.

If you've long held Café La Maude as your favorite brunch spot in Philly, you're not alone. 

The Northern Liberties eatery came in at No. 30 on Yelp's Top 100 Brunch Spots of 2024, ranking brunch favorites all across the U.S. It's the only restaurant in Pennsylvania to appear on the list, though two New Jersey spots, The Corner and Willow & Whisk, also made the cut. 

MORE: Street artist's commentary on school shootings lives short life in Center City

The list is based on reviews that mention brunch — and specifically those that mention Mother's Day. It ranks the choices based on the volume and rating of a restaurant's reviews on its website over the past three years. It also limited the numbers of businesses per state for geographic diversity, which might be why some other favorites were left off. 

Owners Nathalie and Gabi Richan opened La Maude in 2010 on North 4th Street. The cafe, which serves French-Lebanese inspired food, is a brunch specialist — it's only open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the menu stays the same throughout the day. Diners can find unique menu offerings like multiple kinds of shakshuka, an open-faced Mediterranean burrito and baklawa pancakes.

Café La Maude was also named on Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021 at No. 22. Philly's Zahav and Royal Sushi & Izakaya were also included on that list. 

Café La Maude is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with indoor and outdoor seating available on a first-come, first-serve basis, as it doesn't take reservations. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Brunch Northern Liberties Restaurants Yelp Breakfast Reviews

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Friends holding beer at a festival

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Spring on Tap Beer Festival
Limited - Festival Attendees enjoying the Down and Derby Wine Festival

Attend the 2024 Down and Derby Wine Festival on May 4

Just In

Must Read

Info

2024 Broad Street Run: Everything you need to know
Broad Street Run

Sponsored

A WCLOC can help support your business
Purchased - Business Owner posing for a photo

Fitness

Want to live longer? New research recommends taking the stairs
stair climbing health benefits

Arts & Culture

Street artist's commentary on school shootings lives short life in Center City
Philly street art

Phillies

Ranger Suárez, Phillies starters are dominant and show no signs of slowing down
Phillies-Ranger-Suarez-starting-pitching_042924_USAT

Food & Drink

FDR Park's Southeast Asian Market to open May 4
southeast asian market opening

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved