Café La Maude named one of Yelp's best brunch spots in the U.S.

If you've long held Café La Maude as your favorite brunch spot in Philly, you're not alone.

The Northern Liberties eatery came in at No. 30 on Yelp's Top 100 Brunch Spots of 2024, ranking brunch favorites all across the U.S. It's the only restaurant in Pennsylvania to appear on the list, though two New Jersey spots, The Corner and Willow & Whisk, also made the cut.

The list is based on reviews that mention brunch — and specifically those that mention Mother's Day. It ranks the choices based on the volume and rating of a restaurant's reviews on its website over the past three years. It also limited the numbers of businesses per state for geographic diversity, which might be why some other favorites were left off.

Owners Nathalie and Gabi Richan opened La Maude in 2010 on North 4th Street. The cafe, which serves French-Lebanese inspired food, is a brunch specialist — it's only open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the menu stays the same throughout the day. Diners can find unique menu offerings like multiple kinds of shakshuka, an open-faced Mediterranean burrito and baklawa pancakes.

Café La Maude was also named on Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021 at No. 22. Philly's Zahav and Royal Sushi & Izakaya were also included on that list.

Café La Maude is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with indoor and outdoor seating available on a first-come, first-serve basis, as it doesn't take reservations.