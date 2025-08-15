More Events:

August 15, 2025

Bucks County Renaissance Faire returns to Doylestown for Labor Day weekend

Magicians, jugglers, artisan vendors and medieval games scheduled Aug. 30–Sept. 1 at TileWorks

By Phillyvoice Media Events
Labor Day Weekend Entertainment
Bucks County Rennaissance Faire 2025 Rylan Lott/Bucks County Renaissance Faire

The Bucks County Renaissance Faire will take place on the historic grounds of TileWorks in Doylestown from Saturday, Aug. 30, through Monday, Sept. 1. The event will run daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine.

The three-day event will feature live performances on multiple stages, including magicians, jugglers, musicians, comedians and theatrical acts. An artisan marketplace will have vendors selling jewelry, clothing, leatherwork and other handmade goods. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase, including locally sourced beverages at an on-site pub.

This is the fair’s second season at TileWorks after a sold-out inaugural run in 2024. Select attractions include whip-cracking lessons and tabletop gaming in the Faire’s “Gaming Glen.” Visitors can also try their hand at axe-throwing, archery and dagger tossing in the “Proving Grounds,” or meet Gus, the Gnome of Unusual Size, during a stroll through the grounds.

New for 2025 are equestrian and falconry shows alongside live armored combat. A daily costume contest is also planned to recognize attendees who come in creative dress.

Tickets are $20 for adults ages 15 and older, $10 for children ages 5 to 14 and free for children under 5. Seniors, veterans, military members, Peace Corps volunteers and people with disabilities can purchase tickets for $15. Parking is free at the Union and Broad Street garage in Doylestown, with complimentary shuttles to and from the site.

Bucks County Renaissance Faire

Aug. 30 – Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
TileWorks of Bucks County
130 E. Swamp Road
Doylestown, PA 18901
Adults $20; Youth $10; Children under 5 free
This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

Phillyvoice Media Events

Read more Labor Day Weekend Entertainment Doylestown Family-Friendly

Videos

Featured

Limited - AlexScott.jpg

Local 98 marks major milestone in fight against childhood cancer
20161106_RuntheBRidge_BS1205_599.JPG

Cooper Norcross Run the Bridge returns Nov. 2 with new Philadelphia Runner partnership

Just In

Must Read

Business

Bakery workers: Owners ghosted us after 'temporary' closing

Essen Bakery

Sponsored

AI and trade war reshape global economy

Geopolitics stock photo - iStock-2201179008.png

Addiction

Drinking rates hit record low

Mocktail Americans Alcohol

Entertainment

Kevin Hart to host stand-up comedy competition on Netflix

Kevin Hart Netflix

Labor Day Weekend

Bucks Co. Renaissance Faire returns Labor Day weekend

Bucks County Rennaissance Faire 2025

Eagles

Eagles game balls: Saquon Barkley steals the show again at training camp

072325_Eagles Saquon Barkley_ColleenClaggett-5946.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved