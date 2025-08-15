Bucks County Renaissance Faire returns to Doylestown for Labor Day weekend

The Bucks County Renaissance Faire will take place on the historic grounds of TileWorks in Doylestown from Saturday, Aug. 30, through Monday, Sept. 1. The event will run daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine.

The three-day event will feature live performances on multiple stages, including magicians, jugglers, musicians, comedians and theatrical acts. An artisan marketplace will have vendors selling jewelry, clothing, leatherwork and other handmade goods. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase, including locally sourced beverages at an on-site pub.

This is the fair’s second season at TileWorks after a sold-out inaugural run in 2024. Select attractions include whip-cracking lessons and tabletop gaming in the Faire’s “Gaming Glen.” Visitors can also try their hand at axe-throwing, archery and dagger tossing in the “Proving Grounds,” or meet Gus, the Gnome of Unusual Size, during a stroll through the grounds.

New for 2025 are equestrian and falconry shows alongside live armored combat. A daily costume contest is also planned to recognize attendees who come in creative dress.

Tickets are $20 for adults ages 15 and older, $10 for children ages 5 to 14 and free for children under 5. Seniors, veterans, military members, Peace Corps volunteers and people with disabilities can purchase tickets for $15. Parking is free at the Union and Broad Street garage in Doylestown, with complimentary shuttles to and from the site.

Aug. 30 – Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.TileWorks of Bucks County130 E. Swamp RoadDoylestown, PA 18901Adults $20; Youth $10; Children under 5 free