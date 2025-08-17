Report: Eagles trade for Texans WR John Metchie

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded for wide receiver John Metchie, according to a report from ESPN. The trade terms, via Dianna Russini of The Athletic:

Metchie was a second-round pick (44th overall) in 2022, but sat out his entire rookie season after being diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia. He returned to the field in 2023, but has had meager production.

John Metchie Rec Yards YPC TD 2022 - - - - 2023 16 158 9.9 0 2024 24 254 10.6 1



Metchie was teammates with DeVonta Smith at Alabama in 2020 and 2021. In his final season at Alabama in 2022, he had 96 catches for 1,142 yards and 8 TDs. His college scouting report, via Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

NFL slot projection with good polish but a lack of noteworthy elements in his game. Metchie has decent size but average play speed. He's proficient in more sophisticated routes but lacks explosiveness to separate and will have to prove he can become a more physical wideout to win contested catches at the pro level. He can play multiple receiver spots and has the ability to take what the scheme provides him. As long as his recovery from an ACL tear goes smoothly, Metchie has a chance to become a starting slot receiver with a relatively modest ceiling.

Smith, A.J. Brown, and Jahan Dotson are all locks to make the roster and start at receiver for the Eagles this season. Otherwise, Johnny Wilson is projected to have a role as a dirty work player, with Ainias Smith hoping to make the team as a slot receiver / gadget guy / returner. The Eagles also have Darius Cooper, who had a standout camp after signing with the team as an undrafted rookie free agent.

The Eagles feel unlikely to keep seven receivers, so something has to give.

Tight end Harrison Bryant signed with the Eagles this offseason on a cheap deal, but did not feel likely to make the 53-man roster.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader