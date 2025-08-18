Rapper Skrilla arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer while filming music video in Kensington

Philadelphia rapper Skrilla was arrested Saturday night for allegedly shooting a police officer with a toy gun while filming a music video in Kensington.

The musician, whose real name is Jemille Edwards, 27, was filming near Kensington and Allegheny avenues. Police officers were there to make sure traffic wasn't disrupted during the shooting when, at 11:05 p.m., Edwards allegedly shot an officer three times in the face, neck and chest with gel pellets.

Edwards was taken into custody without incident and charged with assaulting a police officer and related offenses, investigators said. The officer he allegedly shot was not injured, and the pellet gun was recovered from the scene.

Edwards was released from custody Sunday morning, police said.

Multiple videos were taken of the arrest and posted on social media, including one from Jon McCann, who runs The Philly Captain social media accounts. McCann told Fox29 that the toy gun belonged to children who were nearby during the film shoot, and that Edwards remained calm and helped de-escalate the situation during his arrest.

"(He) definitely knew it was a toy," McCann said. "The kids who owned the gun were playing with it for 20 minutes before everything happened."

Edwards grew up in Kensington and is known for songs such as "Doot Doot (6 7)" and his collaboration on the 1900Rugrat song "Auntie Ain't Playin."