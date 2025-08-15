New Philly police contract includes pay increases and a path for civilians to hold some department jobs

The city and the union representing the city's police officers and sheriff's deputies have agreed to a two-year contract that paves the way for civilians to hold certain jobs currently held by uniformed officers, Mayor Cherelle Parker said Friday.

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 members will receive annual 3% raises and a one-time payment of $3,000 under the contract. The agreement also calls for a $5 million payment into the union's retiree joint trust fund.

The agreement also will fund the civilianization proposal Parker pushed during her mayor campaign. This will allow civilians to do certain jobs currently handled by police officers, in turn freeing up more officers to patrol the streets, Parker said at a press conference.

In 2022, a report authorized by the city found that 900 jobs held by police officers instead could be performed by civilians, including data entry, issuing permits, and working as court liaisons or in office management.

Parker did not provide specifics about the civilianization process, but said the city and FOP have "a careful process in place as a result of this award."

In addition to their vacation time, officers will be allowed one wellness day per fiscal year, which must be requested 48 hours in advance. Also, a pilot program will allow officers to use up to five days of accrued sick leave per year to care for a partner, child or parent.

"We will have zero tolerance for any misuse or abuse of authority by our law enforcement officers," Parker said. "But I will be unapologetic about my support for them, especially when you look at the sacrifice that they make for the people in our city on a daily basis."

Retaining experienced police officers was a particularly important part of the deal, Parker said, noting the various major events planned in 2026, including semiquincentennial, MLB All-Star game and World Cup matches. Thus, the agreement also includes a longevity pay increase, which gives additional compensation to officers the longer they work with the department.

"As we look at 2026 around the corner, and quite frankly, just because we will continue to make public health and safety our No. 1 priority, retaining those experienced police officers is essential," Parker said. "So the panel increased the FOP's longevity scale to reward officers for their years of dedicated service to the citizens of the city and encourage them to consider this in their service."

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said this will help with retention and puts Philadelphia on par with departments in the collar counties. Positions with the Philadelphia Police Department start at $69,492 and cap at $93,888, while the Newtown Township Police Department starts at $72,000 and has a maximum of $127,000.

"Any officer out there who left the department ... we will welcome you back any day," Bethel said. "You can look at the raises and and say, 'Hey, this is a place for you to come.' We will welcome you back with open arms."

Bethel added that wellness days will allow officers to take time after responding to incidents like the North Philly plane crash or particularly gruesome incidents of violence.

Chief Public Safety Director Adam Gear said the Citizens Police Oversight Commission, which oversees misconduct investigations, did not receive any awards in the contract, however he said the city still supports the work of that group.

"While the panel didn't award it this time out, we will continue to be an advocate for the work that is coming out of that office and support them," Gear said.