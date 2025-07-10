Ice Cream Festival, Blobfest and a new park: Your weekend guide to things to do

Philadelphians can literally breathe easier now that the municipal workers strike is over — and the viral trash mountains it created will soon disappear. As the garbage goes away, take in a new waterfront park in Bridesburg, eat too much ice cream in Center City or head out into the suburbs for sci-fi classics. Here's your weekend guide:

Reading Terminal Market will be serving pints Saturday, though not the kind that come out of a tap. The food hall is hosting its annual Ice Cream Festival, a meeting of the greatest frozen dairy minds in the Philly area. Scoop shops like the Franklin Fountain, Weckerly's, Milk Jawn, Cloud Cups and Scoop DeVille will be selling treats from 1-5 p.m. Select vendors inside Reading Terminal Market will also concoct themed menu items for the event, and a DJ outside will entertain crowds.

Robert A. Borski Jr. Park is making its grand debut this weekend in Bridesburg. The 10-acre waterfront park features a large lawn and elevated meadow with about 1/2 mile of trail running through it. After its official opening Friday, there will be a party Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with games, food and music.

The classic musical about lonely people and the Venus flytraps that eat them is now playing at People’s Light. “Little Shop of Horrors” is running at the Malvern theater now through Aug. 3. Grab a $30 ticket and bop along to the rock- and Motown-inspired show, penned by Disney powerhouses Howard Ashman and Alan Menken.

Break out the fire extinguishers for the Colonial Theatre’s signature festival. Blobfest commemorates the Phoenixville multiplex’s claim to fame: a starring turn in the 1958 sci-fi movie “The Blob.” Fans will have four chances to see it over the weekend, though the Saturday showing — when the audience reenacts the theater's big scene and runs out of the building — is sold out. Other movies on the lineup are “Evil Dead 2,” “Flash Gordon” and a “Grease” sing-along.

