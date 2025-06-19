Have a sweet tooth? Reading Terminal Market's ice cream festival returns July 12

Brain freezes are about to hit Reading Terminal Market, as the food hall prepares to host another ice cream festival.

The annual event will bring out 11 vendors selling sorbet, water ice and ice cream on from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, July 12. They include Philly staples like Franklin Fountain, Milk Jawn, Weckerly's, Cloud Cups, Scoop DeVille and Bassetts Ice Cream. Hangry Bear Creamery and Dreams Ice Cream at Glenside will bus in from the 'burbs.

Select shops inside Reading Terminal Market will offer specials that play to their strengths while sticking to the theme. Old City Coffee, for instance, will serve affogatos. Capitalizing on the TikTok obsession with Dubai chocolate, Kamal's Middle Eastern Specialities will sell Dubai ice cream sundaes. Participating vendors will have balloons tied to their stalls to make them easy to find.

In between licks, people can catch demos on decorating sugar cones and frying funnel cake. There also will be ice cream eating contests and a DJ blasting music along Filbert Street.

While the festival is free to attend, all items are pay-as-you-go.

Saturday, July 12

1-5 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Reading Terminal Market

1136 Arch St.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.