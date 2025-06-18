Summer pop-up at Eakins Oval returns with beer garden, mini golf and food trucks

The city's annual summer pop-up at Eakins Oval is back on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway with a beer garden, food trucks and mini golf that will get an extended 12-week run until mid-September.

The seasonal hub at the foot of the Philadelphia Museum of Art offers live music, movie nights and days for festivals and markets. The beer garden and food will again be managed by Libertee Grounds, the Francisville mini golf bar known for its fusion of Asian and American bites.

Events at the Oval are free to attend, including Saturday's Juneteenth Festival that will kick off the season with music, art demonstrations and an all-Black vendor market. It will run from noon to 9 p.m.

Throughout the summer, the Philly-themed mini golf course will be free for children under 12 and $10 to play for adults and teenagers. Food from Libertee Grounds will include the bar's Korean smash burger and Masala nachos, and a full bar on site will serve beer and cocktails. There also will be a rotating selection of food trucks throughout the summer.

The first movie night will be a screening of "Raiders of the Lost Ark" on Friday at 8:15 p.m. Other planned programs include a series of after-dark R&B concerts that run from 6-9 p.m. on June 26, July 24 and Aug. 28.

The summer pop-up will also feature teen nights, weekend youth basketball tournaments, health and fitness classes, lawn games, and arts and crafts events for kids.

The Oval will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4-9 p.m., Fridays from 4-11 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m. The space will be closed from June 30 to July 6 for Wawa Welcome America programs.

Wednesday, June 18-Sunday, Sept. 14

Eakins Oval

2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia