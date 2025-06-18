More Events:

June 18, 2025

Summer pop-up at Eakins Oval returns with beer garden, mini golf and food trucks

The annual hub on the Ben Franklin Parkway will have programs running until mid-September.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Parks
Eakins Oval Summer Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Oval summer pop-up on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway is back this year from June 18 to Sept. 14 with hours Wednesday through Sunday. The space has a beer garden, mini golf course and weekly events including live music, movie nights and youth-focused activities.

The city's annual summer pop-up at Eakins Oval is back on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway with a beer garden, food trucks and mini golf that will get an extended 12-week run until mid-September.

The seasonal hub at the foot of the Philadelphia Museum of Art offers live music, movie nights and days for festivals and markets. The beer garden and food will again be managed by Libertee Grounds, the Francisville mini golf bar known for its fusion of Asian and American bites.

MORE: Philly's Juneteenth celebrations include a block party, arts festival and parade

Events at the Oval are free to attend, including Saturday's Juneteenth Festival that will kick off the season with music, art demonstrations and an all-Black vendor market. It will run from noon to 9 p.m.

Throughout the summer, the Philly-themed mini golf course will be free for children under 12 and $10 to play for adults and teenagers. Food from Libertee Grounds will include the bar's Korean smash burger and Masala nachos, and a full bar on site will serve beer and cocktails. There also will be a rotating selection of food trucks throughout the summer.

The first movie night will be a screening of "Raiders of the Lost Ark" on Friday at 8:15 p.m. Other planned programs include a series of after-dark R&B concerts that run from 6-9 p.m. on June 26, July 24 and Aug. 28.

The summer pop-up will also feature teen nights, weekend youth basketball tournaments, health and fitness classes, lawn games, and arts and crafts events for kids.

The Oval will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4-9 p.m., Fridays from 4-11 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m. The space will be closed from June 30 to July 6 for Wawa Welcome America programs.

The Oval

Wednesday, June 18-Sunday, Sept. 14
Eakins Oval
2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Parks Eakins Oval Pop-Up Recreation Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
SchuylkillCenter - Art Installation

Dance merges with nature in immersive world premiere set in a Philadelphia forest in June 2025

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Philly could hit 100 degrees for the first time since 2012

Philly Heat Weather

Sponsored

Speakeasy Nights on Olympia

Limited - Speakeasy on the Olympia

Women's Health

App helps nursing parents find lactation rooms in City Center municipal buildings

mamava lactation

Recreation

Adventure Aquarium's new Kaleidoscope Cove exhibit opens June 28

Kaleidoscope Cove Adventure Aquarium

Festivals

Upcoming Pride events: Drag karaoke and a party in FDR Park

Pride Month Events Philly June 2025

Eagles

Philadelphia's most exciting 25 pro athletes under 25

6.1.23_Eagles-Jalen-Carter-Nolan-Smith_ColleenClaggett-9684.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved