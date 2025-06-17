Philly's Juneteenth celebrations include a block party, arts festival and parade

Thursday marks the 160th anniversary of 250,000 enslaved people in Galveston, Texas being informed of their freedom two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

Celebrations for Juneteenth — the federal holiday that recognizes the end of slavery in the United States — are taking place in Philadelphia on Thursday and throughout the weekend. Juneteenth was enshrined as the country's 12th federal holiday by President Joe Biden in 2021, but celebrations date back decades.

The first Juneteenth celebrations were organized around political rallies to educate Black Americans on voting rights, according to the Texas State Historical Association. Over the years, this transformed into festivals, barbecues and parties honoring "America's Second Independence Day."

Here's what's happening in Philadelphia, and also a list of places that are closed.

Thursday, June 19

The African American Museum, at 701 Arch St., is hosting a Juneteenth block party as part of Wawa Welcome America, the two-week-long festival that culminates with the city's Fourth of July celebration. The outdoor event begins at noon and features live entertainment, including a performance by Grammy Award winner DJ Drama. It also includes educational activities and games.

The Wine Garden at the Navy Yard, at 1413 Langley Ave., is holding Juneteenth Shop & Sip in the Garden, a free event that includes specialty cocktails, live entertainment, and a market of Black-owned businesses. It runs from 4-8 p.m.

Saturday, June 21

The Delaware River Waterfront Corporation is hosting its third annual Juneteenth Wine & Arts Festival at the Cherry Street Pier from 1-6 p.m. The event includes wine tastings, live music, art exhibits and craft vendors. General admission is free and wine tasting tickets can be purchased in advance for $20 or at the door for $30.

Sunday, June 22

A daylong Juneteenth celebration featuring a parade, art show, marketplace and music festival is happening in West Philadelphia.

The city's Juneteenth parade begins at 12:30 p.m. across from the Mann Center for the Performing Arts, along South Concourse Drive. More than 2,000 participants are expected. The floats will make their way along the 1.5-mile route to Malcolm X Park at 52nd and Pine streets.

The park is hosting a marketplace with more than 250 vendors from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. At 5 p.m., a music festival featuring DJ Caution, Nailah Blackman and Ria4Reel, gets underway. All of the events in the park are free to attend.

What is closed Thursday?

All city offices will close Thursday in celebration of Juneteenth, including;

• Health centers

• Department of Licenses and Inspections district offices and the License and Permit Center at the Municipal Services Building

• Marriage License Department

• Philadelphia Parks & Recreation facilities and gated parking lots

• Free Library of Philadelphia branches