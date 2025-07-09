Mayor Parker, city workers union reach tentative deal, ending strike

The city and labor union for municipal workers reached a tentative deal on a new contract early Wednesday, ending a strike that was entering its ninth day.

"We have reached a tentative agreement with District Council 33, which must be ratified by its membership, on a new 3-year contract that, coupled with the 1-year contract extension we agreed to last Fall, will increase DC 33 members' pay by 14 percent over my four years in office," Mayor Cherelle Parker said in a statement at 4:11 a.m.

"We'll have much more to say to say about this historic deal tomorrow at City Hall," she continued. "We're valuing our workforce and we're safeguarding our city's hard-earned fiscal stability at the same time. The strike is over!"

This was the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 33's first major strike since 1986, which lasted 20 days took place in conjunction with a strike from DC 47, which represents the city's white-collar workers.

The union also took to social media to announce the agreement, posting at 4:18 a.m.: "The strike is over! Details forthcoming."

About 9,000 members of the AFSCME District Council 33 went on strike at 12:01 a.m. on July 1 after the expiration of their contract. The union includes garbage collectors, leading Parker to establish over 60 sites for residents to drop off their trash and recyclables.

Trash piled up at residents' homes and collection sites, some of which had to be moved following criticism on social media regarding their placement. Protestors were arrested Monday after dumping garbage bags inside City Hall.

The union also represents 911 dispatchers and airport workers. Libraries were shut down, recreation centers were operating with limited hours and a number of pools were shuttered.

Negotiations largely stalled over pay raises, with union members making $46,000 on average each year. The two sides also butted heads over health care plans and pensions. Details of the deal were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

