World Cafe Live workers vote to unionize, citing unfair labor practices by management

Employees at World Cafe Live voted to unionize following a tumultuous month for workers who have alleged unfair labor practices by new management.

A town hall is scheduled for Thursday night at the venue to discuss concerns related to treatment of employees and the nonprofit's future.

Unite HERE Local 274, which represents around 4,000 hospitality workers around the Philadelphia area, said 79% of World Cafe Live's front-of-house and food and beverage staff members submitted a petition to the National Labor Relations Board to join the local chapter.

"Forming a union is a necessary first step toward establishing fair working conditions," Emilia Reynolds, bartender at World Cafe Live, said in a statement. "We're very grateful for the outpouring of support we've received from musicians, concertgoers and community members. We're committed to making sure our venue remains a beloved Philadelphia institution for years to come."

The announcement Wednesday came just over a week after the venue's production department joined the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 8 union, which was voluntarily recognized by World Cafe Live management.

A representative with Unite HERE Local 274 said they have also asked management to voluntarily recognize the front-of-house union. World Cafe Live did not respond to a request for comment.

Workers reportedly began organizing shortly after Joseph Callahan was elected as CEO in April.

During a June 11 performance by folk singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega, World Cafe Live servers, bartenders, box office employees and production workers walked off the job, citing an "unacceptable level of hostility and mismanagement."

A demand letter was sent to Callahan and other senior executives from staff members the same day, requesting full transparency, accurate and timely pay, job security and a deeper commitment to the community.

In response to the protests, at least 10 employees were fired and a statement from the venue said it was considering submitting a formal complaint to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office and federal authorities, as reported by WHYY.

Multiple employees ranging from management level to service staffers have recently resigned, citing a hostile work environment. Scheduled performers have had shows canceled in solidarity with the protesting workers.

Callahan has gone on record about the dismal financial outlook that the venue faces.

A town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at World Cafe Live. It will feature members of management and the board for a "moderated forum" regarding issues including wage accuracy and workplace fairness.

Online registration is required for attending the event in person or watching it online.