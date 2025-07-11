As it soars into theaters, 'Superman' already has made $55 million

The latest Superman movie is already amassing a haul that would make Lex Luthor jealous.

"Superman" generated $55 million by midday Friday, Deadline reported. At least $22.5 million was from American theaters that began screening the film Wednesday and Thursday.

That tally is considered preview box office, since the movie's official wide release date is Friday. But the preview is pretty promising.

The $22.5 million domestic haul is a career-best for the film's director James Gunn, who helmed the "Guardian of the Galaxy" franchise and currently runs DC Studios. It's also the best preview box office for 2025 yet. And the figure surpasses the previews in recent years for "The Batman" (which made $21.6 million) and "Barbie" ($22.3 million), the movie widely credited with delivering an adrenaline shot to movie theaters post-pandemic.

It's a quick turnaround, but then again, Superman is known for his speed. Star David Corenswet's Philly roots probably helped.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.