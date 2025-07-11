More Culture:

July 11, 2025

As it soars into theaters, 'Superman' already has made $55 million

The superhero movie, starring Philly native David Corenswet, has already surpassed 'Barbie' by one metric.

'Superman' has made a combined $55 million domestically and internationally in its preview box office.

The latest Superman movie is already amassing a haul that would make Lex Luthor jealous.

"Superman" generated $55 million by midday Friday, Deadline reported. At least $22.5 million was from American theaters that began screening the film Wednesday and Thursday.

MORE: A complete guide to all the Philly-area stars in 'Superman'

That tally is considered preview box office, since the movie's official wide release date is Friday. But the preview is pretty promising. 

The $22.5 million domestic haul is a career-best for the film's director James Gunn, who helmed the "Guardian of the Galaxy" franchise and currently runs DC Studios. It's also the best preview box office for 2025 yet. And the figure surpasses the previews in recent years for "The Batman" (which made $21.6 million) and "Barbie" ($22.3 million), the movie widely credited with delivering an adrenaline shot to movie theaters post-pandemic

It's a quick turnaround, but then again, Superman is known for his speed. Star David Corenswet's Philly roots probably helped.

