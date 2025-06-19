'Superman' star David Corenswet explains why he prefers the Eagles to Phillies in People Magazine interview

If you're still not over the Eagles' three losses last year, you may have David Corenswet to blame.

The Superman actor, who graces the cover of this week's People Magazine, spilled the beans on his sports team allegiances as part of an interview to promote the story. In a series of 'this or that' questions, Corenswet didn't hesitate when asked to choose between the Eagles and Phillies. He went with the Super Bowl champions, but with a slight caveat.

"I unfortunately don't have time to watch more than one game a week, so I will watch the Eagles when they're playing," Corenswet told People Magazine. "Although ... every time I watch, they lose. It's a terrible blight to be the one fan that every time they watch, they lose. Because it just means I struggle watching."

His answer may have come at an awkward time considering the Phillies are celebrating the upcoming "Superman" movie Sunday with a drone show after their game against the New York Mets. But Corenswet made sure to show the Phils some love, adding that he "loves the Phillies and loves watching them."

Corenswet's People Magazine cover shows him pulling open the top of his dress shirt to reveal the iconic Superman emblem underneath. The headline instructs readers to "Meet the sexy, new Superman."

"Handsome, humble and ready to soar as the Man of Steel, Philly native David Corenswet opens up about life as a new dad and the thrill of landing the lead in summer's greatest escape," the cover reads.

Corenswet was asked eight other questions about his Philadelphia preferences, including "Jeet or Jawn" (Jawn), "down the Shore or to the Poconos" (Jersey Shore), "'Abbott Elementary' or 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'" ("Always Sunny") and "Gritty or Phillie Phanatic" (Phanatic).

In a true display of Southeastern Pennsylvania loyalty, the new Clark Kent claimed he "does not know what Sheetz is" and only recognizes Wawa.

In a battle of cheesesteaks versus hoagies, Corenswet chose hoagies under the guise that "you could have a cheesesteak hoagie," which, while questionable, is technically true.

But Corenswet displayed signs of physical agony when asked to choose between Jason Kelce or Allen Iverson, as only a non-Philadelphian would ask. It was the only question that the actor passed on answering, saying "they're both great."

The 31-year-old actor lives in the Philly suburbs with his wife, whom he met as a teenager in a Pennsylvania summer theater program, and their daughter, who was born in early 2024. When he has time at home, Corenswet told People that he heads to his in-home flight simulator or takes to the skies, calling flying his "most interesting hobby."

Playing Superman was a "pie-in-the-sky ambition," he said.

"I thought it was impossible that I'd ever get to play Superman, because it's impossible that anybody would get to play Superman," he told the magazine.

The People issue featuring Corenswet on the cover comes out Friday. "Superman" hits theaters Friday, July 11.