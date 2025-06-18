More Events:

June 18, 2025

'Superman' drone show will fly over Citizens Bank Park after the Phillies game on Sunday night

A fleet of 300 aircraft will create 11 formations related to the upcoming film, which stars Philly native David Corenswet.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Movies
Superman David Corenswet DC/YouTube

Drones will fly over Citizens Bank Park in formations related to the upcoming 'Superman' movie after the Phillies game on Sunday. Above, Philly native David Corenswet stars in a trailer for the film.

A fleet of drones will take to the skies this weekend to celebrate the upcoming "Superman" movie starring Philly's own David Corenswet. 

After the Phillies game against the Mets on Sunday (7:10 p.m. start), 300 aircraft will fly over Citizens Bank Park and create 11 formations related to the film. The show will be able to be seen from inside the ballpark and around the stadium complex. 

MORE: Red, White, & Blue To-Do returns to Old City with parade, block party on July 2

"Superman" is written and directed by James Gunn and stars Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult. The movie, the first in a new franchise in the DC Universe, will be out in theaters July 11 and appears to be a more lighthearted adaption compared to 2013's "Man of Steel," according to the trailer released in December

The drone show is part of Wawa Welcome America, a series of events surrounding the Fourth of July that also includes fireworks, free museum days, parades and a music festival headlined by LL Cool J and Jazmine Sullivan. 

'Superman' drone show

Sunday, June 22 (after the Phillies game)

Citizens Bank Park

Free

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Movies Philadelphia Fourth of July Citizens Bank Park David Corenswet Phillies Wawa Drones

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
SchuylkillCenter - Art Installation

Dance merges with nature in immersive world premiere set in a Philadelphia forest in June 2025

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Philly could hit 100 degrees for the first time since 2012

Philly Heat Weather

Sponsored

Speakeasy Nights on Olympia

Limited - Speakeasy on the Olympia

Women's Health

App helps nursing parents find lactation rooms in City Center municipal buildings

mamava lactation

Recreation

Adventure Aquarium's new Kaleidoscope Cove exhibit opens June 28

Kaleidoscope Cove Adventure Aquarium

Festivals

Upcoming Pride events: Drag karaoke and a party in FDR Park

Pride Month Events Philly June 2025

Eagles

Philadelphia's most exciting 25 pro athletes under 25

6.1.23_Eagles-Jalen-Carter-Nolan-Smith_ColleenClaggett-9684.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved