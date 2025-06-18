'Superman' drone show will fly over Citizens Bank Park after the Phillies game on Sunday night

A fleet of drones will take to the skies this weekend to celebrate the upcoming "Superman" movie starring Philly's own David Corenswet.

After the Phillies game against the Mets on Sunday (7:10 p.m. start), 300 aircraft will fly over Citizens Bank Park and create 11 formations related to the film. The show will be able to be seen from inside the ballpark and around the stadium complex.

"Superman" is written and directed by James Gunn and stars Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult. The movie, the first in a new franchise in the DC Universe, will be out in theaters July 11 and appears to be a more lighthearted adaption compared to 2013's "Man of Steel," according to the trailer released in December.

The drone show is part of Wawa Welcome America, a series of events surrounding the Fourth of July that also includes fireworks, free museum days, parades and a music festival headlined by LL Cool J and Jazmine Sullivan.

Sunday, June 22 (after the Phillies game)



Citizens Bank Park

Free