Members of U.S. Congress to hold ceremony at Independence Hall for America 250

On July 2, members of Congress will gather at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States were signed.

The ceremonial event will be part of celebrations for America’s 250th anniversary.

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It will mark the semiquincentennial of the date the Second Continental Congress took a final vote on a resolution declaring American independence from Britain. Their reasoning would be explained in more detail to the public in the Declaration of Independence, which was ratified two days later.

Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle, whose district includes Independence Hall, said it’s the culmination of his push to organize Congress to mark the occasion.

“Exactly two years ago, I launched this effort to bring Members of Congress, both Democrats and Republicans, back to the place where it all began 250 years ago: Independence Hall,” Boyle said in a statement. “I am very proud and excited this historic and special event is happening. It will be a unifying moment for the Congress and our country, at a time when we need it most.”

In 2024, Boyle introduced legislation to hold a commemorative joint session of Congress at Independence National Historical Park. While that resolution never passed, and there will be no official joint session, Boyle’s office said a ceremonial event marking the semiquincentennial will go forward.

But there will be no legislative component to the event, and few details have been shared about what the program entails or how many members of Congress will attend. Boyle’s office said more details will be announced over the next few weeks.

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