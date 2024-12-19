More Culture:

December 19, 2024

First 'Superman' trailer shows David Corenswet fighting villains and taking flight

The DC Studios film, which stars the Philly native as the Man of Steel, opens in theaters July 11.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Trailers
Superman Trailer Corenswet DC/YouTube

David Corenswet stars as the Man of Steel in 'Superman,' which hits theaters July 11. The movie kicks off a new series of films based on DC comics.

The first trailer for "Superman" does not begin with the superhero triumphantly flying in the sky — instead, it shows the Man of Steel violently crashing into a snowy valley. 

The DC Studios film, starring David Corenswet as Superman, hits theaters July 11. The preview released Thursday offers glimpses of reimagined versions of classic characters and is set to a rendition of composer John Williams' classic theme music.

MORE: Army's WWII postal unit, which included women from Philadelphia, chronicled in new film 'The Six Triple Eight'

The trailer includes images familiar to Superman fans – there are shots of Corenswet as the dorky, curly-haired Clark Kent working at the fictional Daily Planet newspaper and moments of romance between him and Lois Lane, played by Rachel Brosnahan.

It also shows Superman calling on his trusty, super-powered dog Krypto to save him after his crash and Lex Luthor, played by Nicholas Hoult, giving a spiteful look as he watches Superman flying by. But in one snippet, a crowd angrily yells at the superhero, and one man even throws a can at his head, suggesting Corenswet's version of Superman may not be universally loved in his own city. 

"Superman" is the first film in a new DC Universe franchise of movies, shows and video games. The animated Max show "Creature Commandos" was the first release in this franchise, but "Superman" establishes the brand's headlining character. 

This new version of the classic superhero promises to be a hopeful and optimistic iteration compared to the gritty and violent depiction in 2013's "Man of Steel."

James Gunn, the film's writer and director and the co-CEO of DC Studios, told Gizmodo that Corenswet, a Philadelphia native, had a major hand in the character's look, convincing the director that Superman needed his iconic red trunks.

"One of the things David said is that Superman wants kids to not be afraid of him," Gunn said. "He's an alien. He's got these incredible powers. He shoots beams out of his eyes… He's this incredibly powerful, could be considered scary, individual and he wants people to like him. He wants to be a symbol of hope and positivity. So he dresses like a professional wrestler. He dresses in a way that makes people unafraid of him, that shows that hope that shows that positivity."

Watch the teaser trailer for "Superman" below.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Trailers Philadelphia David Corenswet Superheroes Superman

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Digital Asset Management

Why digital asset management matters more than ever
Limited _ NJDOT Family In Car

Reducing roadway fatalities comes down to sharing the responsibility

Just In

Must Read

Social Media

Drone hysteria reminiscent of what unfolded 5 years ago in Colo.

Drones NJ Colorado

Sponsored

Temple Health is leading the charge in early detection of lung and chest conditions

Limited - Temple Health - Lungs 2

Food & Drink

Little Walter's pierogi makes New York Times' list of best foods

Pierogi little walter's NYT

Volunteering

Abington teen starts 'little library' to help children of people experiencing homelessness and addiction

Amelia Fletcher Little Library 2

Food & Drink

Ardmore Music Hall to host island-themed Winter Beer Fest on Jan. 11

Ardmore Winter Beer

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved