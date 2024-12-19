First 'Superman' trailer shows David Corenswet fighting villains and taking flight

The first trailer for "Superman" does not begin with the superhero triumphantly flying in the sky — instead, it shows the Man of Steel violently crashing into a snowy valley.

The DC Studios film, starring David Corenswet as Superman, hits theaters July 11. The preview released Thursday offers glimpses of reimagined versions of classic characters and is set to a rendition of composer John Williams' classic theme music.

The trailer includes images familiar to Superman fans – there are shots of Corenswet as the dorky, curly-haired Clark Kent working at the fictional Daily Planet newspaper and moments of romance between him and Lois Lane, played by Rachel Brosnahan.

It also shows Superman calling on his trusty, super-powered dog Krypto to save him after his crash and Lex Luthor, played by Nicholas Hoult, giving a spiteful look as he watches Superman flying by. But in one snippet, a crowd angrily yells at the superhero, and one man even throws a can at his head, suggesting Corenswet's version of Superman may not be universally loved in his own city.

"Superman" is the first film in a new DC Universe franchise of movies, shows and video games. The animated Max show "Creature Commandos" was the first release in this franchise, but "Superman" establishes the brand's headlining character.

This new version of the classic superhero promises to be a hopeful and optimistic iteration compared to the gritty and violent depiction in 2013's "Man of Steel."

James Gunn, the film's writer and director and the co-CEO of DC Studios, told Gizmodo that Corenswet, a Philadelphia native, had a major hand in the character's look, convincing the director that Superman needed his iconic red trunks.

"One of the things David said is that Superman wants kids to not be afraid of him," Gunn said. "He's an alien. He's got these incredible powers. He shoots beams out of his eyes… He's this incredibly powerful, could be considered scary, individual and he wants people to like him. He wants to be a symbol of hope and positivity. So he dresses like a professional wrestler. He dresses in a way that makes people unafraid of him, that shows that hope that shows that positivity."

Watch the teaser trailer for "Superman" below.