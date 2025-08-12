Sixers' 2025 NBA Cup Group Play schedule revealed

Bits and pieces of the 2025-26 NBA schedule have been making the rounds over the last few days, with a slew of special announcements by the league office in the last two days ahead of Thursday's release of the entire slate.

On Wednesday afternoon, the league announced the schedule for NBA Cup Group Play games. As a reminder, these games will count for the regular season while also factoring into the eventual formation of the bracket for the NBA Cup Knockout Round break.

This year, the Sixers are in Eastern Conference Group B for the NBA Cup alongside the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic. They will host Group Play games against Boston and Orlando while visiting Brooklyn and Detroit in other Group Play battles.

The official schedule is as follows:

• Oct. 31 vs. Boston Celtics (Amazon Prime)



• Nov. 14 @ Detroit Pistons



• Nov. 25 vs. Orlando Magic (NBC)



• Nov. 28 @ Brooklyn Nets



Stay tuned for the release of the Sixers' complete schedule and in-depth analysis of its nuances on Thursday.

