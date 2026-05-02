Sly Fox Bock Fest and Goat Race return Sunday in Pottstown

Sly Fox Brewing Company in Pottstown is bringing back its annual Bock Fest & Goat Race on Sunday, May 3, with a full day of bock beer, polka music and one of its most recognizable traditions.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sly Fox Brewing Company and will feature a lineup of traditional bock beers alongside Sly Fox favorites on draft.

The goat race, set for around 2 p.m., is the main draw, with the winning goat earning the honor of having the brewery’s Maibock named after it. The beer is tapped right after the race.

Live music will run throughout the day. The Emil Schanta Band, who have played every single Sly Fox Bock Fest since 2000, opens the lineup, followed by Alex Meixner later in the afternoon.

Food options include bratwurst, vegan bratwurst, cheesesteaks, pizza and other festival staples.

General admission tickets start around $45, with half-liter and liter mug options available at higher price points. Designated driver and under-21 tickets are available starting around $29, and kids under 16 can attend for free. Tickets are available through the brewery’s website.

The event also raises money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and Brandywine Valley SPCA. The SPCA will have adoptable dogs on-site, and tips collected during the festival will go to Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

Sly Fox Bock Fest and Goat Race

Sunday, May 3 | 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sly Fox Brewing Company

331 Circle of Progress Dr.

Potts, PA, 19464

Tickets: Start around $45

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