Suspected gang members charged with armed robberies in Center City, North Philly

Two men and a teenager have been charged in a series of armed robberies that unfolded in Center City and North Philadelphia last fall.

A combination of "old policing and new policing" led to the arrests of Carlos Bristow, 28, Nyere Gredic, 24, and Hasan Robinson, 17, District Attorney Larry Krasner said Monday. The trio allegedly stole license plate tags and committed multiple robberies at gunpoint last September and October. They belonged to a 31st Street gang in South Philadelphia, prosecutors said.

MORE: Georgia man robbed Facebook Marketplace seller at knifepoint in Camden County, police say

Investigators connected the suspects with a wave of unsolved crimes after the men crashed a stolen white Honda sedan along the 2400 block of Kelly Drive last October, prosecutors said. The collision marked the conclusion of a high-speed pursuit that began on the 2100 block of North 19th Street. In a search of the vehicle, police uncovered two firearms, several cellphones and credit cards belonging to people who reported being robbed in the city.

Investigators said they used phone records, including location data and text messages, to place the suspects at the scenes of multiple crimes. Though several people had reported robberies to police, law enforcement had not been able to identify the perpetrators prior to the crash, because the men wore masks covering their faces and used a stolen license plate tag when traveling.

Bristow and Gredic previously had been tried on weapons and theft charges. Bristow was on parole at the time of the most recent robberies after serving 44 months in prison, prosecutors said.

Robinson, 17, is being held at the Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.