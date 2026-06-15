More News:

June 15, 2026

ICE agent fires gun after being hit by van driven by fleeing suspect in Ocean County

The officer was injured during the altercation on Route 72 near Mermaid Drive in Manahawkin.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime I.C.E.
ICE agent struck Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

An ICE agent suffered 'unknown injuries' after being struck by a van Monday morning, police said.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who was attempting an arrest was hit by a van driven by the fleeing suspect in Ocean County on Monday morning.

The officer, who was injured during the altercation on Route 72 near Mermaid Drive in Manahawkin, fired his gun and hit the vehicle as it drove away, Stafford Township Police said. An investigation into the incident is underway. 

MORESuspected gang members charged with armed robberies in Center City, North Philly

“The agent reportedly sustained unknown injuries and it is unknown if the suspect was injured at this time,” police said in a statement. “There is no reason to believe there is any concern for the public’s safety.”

The driver escaped the scene and has not been located as of Monday afternoon. Law enforcement have not identified the ICE agent or the suspect. 

Per New Jersey's Immigrant Trust Directive, issued in 2018, local law enforcement are limited in how they can provide assistance to federal immigration authorities. Stafford Township Police said they were not assisting ICE in the operation and will not be assisting with investigating the incident.

The Stafford Township Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime I.C.E. New Jersey Manahawkin Homeland Security Shots Fired Ocean County

Featured

Cross Estate - Back side of entrance

7 secret destinations to explore in NJ
Crowds at Wiggins Park

Free World Cup fan festival with match screenings, live music and food is coming to Camden

Just In

Must Read

Education

Penn president to step down next summer

Penn president resigns

Sponsored

6/25-27: Free World Cup fan festival

Crowds at Wiggins Park

Men's Health

Getting men to adopt healthier habits requires persistence, patience and public attention — but it can be done

Men Healthy Habits

Recreation

Philly to open 63 public pools this summer to help residents beat the heat

Philadelphia Pool Openings 2026

Festivals

Fishtown Beer Festival returns June 20 with 20-plus breweries pouring under the El

Fishtown Beer Fest Courtesy of Evil Genius Beer Company (19).jpg

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Predicting decisions on team options, Knicks win NBA Finals and more

Watford 6.13.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved