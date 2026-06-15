ICE agent fires gun after being hit by van driven by fleeing suspect in Ocean County

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who was attempting an arrest was hit by a van driven by the fleeing suspect in Ocean County on Monday morning.

The officer, who was injured during the altercation on Route 72 near Mermaid Drive in Manahawkin, fired his gun and hit the vehicle as it drove away, Stafford Township Police said. An investigation into the incident is underway.

“The agent reportedly sustained unknown injuries and it is unknown if the suspect was injured at this time,” police said in a statement. “There is no reason to believe there is any concern for the public’s safety.”

The driver escaped the scene and has not been located as of Monday afternoon. Law enforcement have not identified the ICE agent or the suspect.

Per New Jersey's Immigrant Trust Directive, issued in 2018, local law enforcement are limited in how they can provide assistance to federal immigration authorities. Stafford Township Police said they were not assisting ICE in the operation and will not be assisting with investigating the incident.

The Stafford Township Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.