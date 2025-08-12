More Events:

August 12, 2025

World’s largest bounce house lands in South Jersey this September

Big Bounce America will transform the Burlington County Fairgrounds into an inflatable playground, complete with obstacle courses and oversized slides, Sept. 5–7

By Phillyvoice Media Events
Family-Friendly Playground
Limited - BigBounceAmerica01.jpg Provided Courtesy/The Big Bounce America

The world’s largest touring inflatable event will bounce into Burlington County this fall.

Big Bounce America will set up at the Burlington County Fairgrounds from Sept. 5-7, transforming the space into an oversized playground. The centerpiece is a 24,000-square-foot bounce house billed as the largest in the world, standing 32 feet tall.

Other attractions include

• The Giant, a 900-foot inflatable obstacle course with more than 50 challenges
• Sport Slam, an interactive sports arena
airSPACE, a space-themed inflatable with slides and ball pits
City Xscape, a playful inflatable urban world

Three-hour “Access All Areas” passes include a timed bounce house session and unlimited play in all zones. Prices range from $22 to $55, with discounts for advance online purchases. Sessions are organized by age group, from toddlers to adults. Spectators can enter for free.

VIP tickets add express entry, shaded seating, and discounts on food, merchandise and activities.

Big Bounce America

Sept. 5-7, 2025
Burlington County Fairgrounds
1990 Jacksonville-Jobstown Rd.
Columbus, NJ 08022

$22-$55 per person; spectators are free

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

Phillyvoice Media Events

Read more Family-Friendly Playground South Jersey Entertainment

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit St. Mary's Pier450

An affordable waterfront getaway awaits in St. Mary’s County, Maryland
Limited SIC Concert

Embrace authenticity and passion in Cape May County, NJ this August

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

Wildwood home built with Shamrock bar's upper floors is for sale

Wildwood Shamrock Bar

Sponsored

Your next getaway: Clarion County, PA

Limited - Clarion Main

Adult Health

Are you really allergic to penicillin?

Penicillin Allergies

TV

New documentary details Longwood Gardens' massive renovation

Longwood gardens documentary

Family-Friendly

World's largest bounce house in SJ

Limited - BigBounceAmerica01.jpg

Eagles

Eagles game balls: Saquon Barkley steals the show again at training camp

072325_Eagles Saquon Barkley_ColleenClaggett-5946.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved