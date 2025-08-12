World’s largest bounce house lands in South Jersey this September

The world’s largest touring inflatable event will bounce into Burlington County this fall.

Big Bounce America will set up at the Burlington County Fairgrounds from Sept. 5-7, transforming the space into an oversized playground. The centerpiece is a 24,000-square-foot bounce house billed as the largest in the world, standing 32 feet tall.

Other attractions include

• The Giant, a 900-foot inflatable obstacle course with more than 50 challenges

• S port Slam, an interactive sports arena

• airSPACE, a space-themed inflatable with slides and ball pits

• City Xscape, a playful inflatable urban world

Three-hour “Access All Areas” passes include a timed bounce house session and unlimited play in all zones. Prices range from $22 to $55, with discounts for advance online purchases. Sessions are organized by age group, from toddlers to adults. Spectators can enter for free.

VIP tickets add express entry, shaded seating, and discounts on food, merchandise and activities.

Sept. 5-7, 2025

Burlington County Fairgrounds

1990 Jacksonville-Jobstown Rd.

Columbus, NJ 08022

$22-$55 per person; spectators are free

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.