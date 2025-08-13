TikTok, Reddit users share horror stories of addictive tonic sold at gas stations, vape shops and online

Warnings about the potentially dangerous and addictive effects of a tonic sold online and at gas stations, vape shops and other outlets have recently been swirling on TikTok and Reddit.

The beverage combines two herbal supplements – kratom and kava – and there are multiple versions of the concoction branded under various names. One of these beverages, Feel Free, has spawned a subreddit where users describe the difficulty they have had to stop drinking it.

Feel Free is sold in small, blue bottles, and contains a potent mixture of kratom, which has opioid-like effects, and kava, a depressant. The makers claim the drink offers "relaxation, productivity and focus," but many consumers are reporting that they quickly became addicted and have gone through intense physical and mental withdrawal symptoms trying to get off of it.

A person identifying himself as a 44-year-old husband, father and business owner posted to the subreddit Quittingfeelfree, telling users he took the drink at first as an alternative to alcohol but that he ultimately was consuming up to 12 bottles a day.

"It stole my motivation, excitement of life, had zero interest in seeing my friends, dates with my wife, skin so dry and lost 25lbs," the man wrote.

He had 3 1/2 of the "worst days of (his) life" after giving up the drink, with "no sleep, restlessness, climbing the walls, fear, anxiety."

Others in the group also reported intense physical withdrawal symptoms for days after stopping Feel Free, as well as ongoing cravings for the substance.

A man named John – who has opioid use disorder and who has only used his first name in interviews for reasons of privacy – has recently posted multiple TikTok videos about being hospitalized trying to detox from Feel Free. One of his posts that has 1.8 million views shows him writhing in a hospital bed, attached to breathing tubes, with the captions: "This is me. Withdrawals from tonic "Feel Free," 8 years of sobriety thrown away."

John told NBC News that within eight months of trying Feel Free in early 2024, he was drinking a case of it a day, which is 12 bottles (two servings each) and costs nearly $160. He estimated that he spent about $30,000 on the drink, draining his savings.

Feel Free is advertised as offering a "clean energy boost," "mood lift" and "focus enhancement" – and as being "quality controlled" and "certified lab tested." It is available at gas stations, vape shops and other stores in Philadelphia and nationwide. Botanic Tonics has sold Feel Free since 2020 and paid $8.75 million in a 2023 class action lawsuit settlement that said the company did not warn people about the risks of kratom and marketed it as a safe substitute for alcohol.

Botanic Tonics told CBS News in a statement that they "deeply regret any confusion or harm past marketing may have caused" and that they now have clear safety warnings, intake limits and other consumer information on their products.

Kratom comes from a tropical tree. While the U.S. government doesn't currently regulate the supplement, the Food and Drug Administration warns people not to use it because of the "... risk of serious adverse events, including liver toxicity, seizures, and substance use disorder." The agency also cites rare cases of deaths associated with kratom use in combination with other substances.

The FDA has not approved kratom for any medical use, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency has listed it as a "Drug and Chemical of Concern." Kratom can cause nausea, itching, sweating, dry mouth, constipation, increased urination, tachycardia, vomiting, drowsiness and loss of appetite. Users have also experienced anorexia, weight loss, insomnia, hepatotoxicity, seizure and hallucinations, the DEA warns.

Dr. Aviva Zohar, a Narberth addiction specialist, said she has recently seen an uptick in people who have come to her for dependency on kratom and that she has had to help them through a "full opiate detox." She has been trying to raise awareness about the dangers of drinks and supplements containing the supplement, Zohar said.

While kratom is not regulated under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, it has been banned in seven states, but not Pennsylvania or New Jersey.

Feel Free also contains kava, a plant native to the Pacific Islands, that has been used there for medicinal and ceremonial purposes. Kava may help relieve anxiety, but it can cause headache, dizziness and other side effects and has been linked to liver damage. Health experts warn that kava should not be used in combination with alcohol, sedatives or other medications and herbs that may interact in a harmful way.

Long-term use of kava may lead to mood swings, apathy, dry and scaly skin, malnutrition, shortness of breath and increased risk of infections, according to the Alcohol and Drug Foundation.