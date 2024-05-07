More Culture:

May 07, 2024

'Superman' director reveals first glimpse of David Corenswet as the Man of Steel

A photo shared by James Gunn shows the superhero slipping on his boots as a mysterious orb darts through the sky.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Superman
David Corenswet Superman Julien Reynaud/APS-Medias;Abaca;Sipa USA

David Corenswet, pictured above in 2022, is the lead actor in the upcoming 'Superman' reboot. Director James Gunn shared the first image of the Philly native as the superhero on Monday.

Look, up in the sky — it's the first photo of David Corenswet as Superman.

A little more than two months into filming the DC Studios blockbuster, filmmaker James Gunn revealed what the Philly native's Superman outfit will look like in the 2025 movie. Spoiler alert: it's still red and blue.

MORE: Adam McKay to produce '80s-set vampire thriller 'Flesh of the Gods'

The photo, released Monday, shows Corenswet putting on red boots. Corenswet has Superman's recognizable hair curl, and his suit is dirtied, suggesting he was just in a tussle. In the background, a mysterious object shoots a beam at what is presumably the fictional city of Metropolis.

Post by @jamesgunn
View on Threads

According to Gunn, the photo was taken by Jess Miglio and "was entirely in-camera." Gunn is active on social media, engaging with fans and sharing behind-the-scenes photos.

Corenswet, who was born in Philadelphia and attended the Shipley School in Bryn Mawr and the University of Pennsylvania, is a rising star. His newest movie "The Greatest Hits" began streaming on Hulu last month, and he will appear in "Twisters" this summer.

Coinciding with the suit reveal, Corenswet's physical trainer Paolo Mascitti showed a picture emphasizing the actor's dramatic physical transformation in preparation for the role.

On social media, DC fans are chiming in with their reactions to the new cinematic version of the Last Son of Krypton. Speculation is afire that the mysterious orb in the background has something to do with the classic Superman villain Brainiac. 

Some are lamenting that Henry Cavill is no longer Superman, while others are making fun of how it appears that Corenswet's Clark Kent is casually slipping on his boots while unaware of the destruction behind him.

"Superman," previously titled "Superman: Legacy," will be the first film in the new DC Universe. Gunn, who is writing and directing, is the co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran, and the studio's DC Universe will incorporate films, television shows and video games into one shared continuity. Gunn is best known for the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films by Marvel Studios.

The film also will star Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult ("Mad Max: Fury Road") as Lex Luthor. Coincidentally, Brosnahan's fictional Mrs. Maisel character attended Bryn Mawr College, a stone's throw from Corenswet's alma mater of Shipley.

"Superman" will fly to theaters everywhere on July 11, 2025.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Superman Philadelphia David Corenswet Costumes Film Superheroes

Videos

Featured

Limited - Medtronic - Percept RC

Penn Medicine neurosurgeon first in U.S. to implant new medical device for patients with Parkinson’s, epilepsy
Limited - S. 9th Street Italian Market - Greased Pole

Celebrate 110 years of culture at the S. 9th Street Italian Market Festival

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Bucks County pharma CEO ordered to pay fired scientists $26.6 million
Bucks County SigmaPharm

Sponsored

'IBEW Local 98 members are our foundation'
Limited - IBEW Local Union 98 - Members

Wellness

Does hydrogen water really boost your health? Perhaps, but research is limited
Hydrogen Water Health

Food & Drink

Pat's Steaks to reopen with breakfast options, chicken cheesesteaks
Pat's Steaks Reopening Breakfast

Phillies

5 thoughts on the red hot Phillies after a four-game sweep of the Giants
Harper-Home-Run-Celebration-Phillies-Giants-MLB-5.6.24.jpg

Festivals

Breweries and distilleries return to Olde Kensington for Made on American fest
Made on American

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved