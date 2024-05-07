'Superman' director reveals first glimpse of David Corenswet as the Man of Steel

Look, up in the sky — it's the first photo of David Corenswet as Superman.

A little more than two months into filming the DC Studios blockbuster, filmmaker James Gunn revealed what the Philly native's Superman outfit will look like in the 2025 movie. Spoiler alert: it's still red and blue.

The photo, released Monday, shows Corenswet putting on red boots. Corenswet has Superman's recognizable hair curl, and his suit is dirtied, suggesting he was just in a tussle. In the background, a mysterious object shoots a beam at what is presumably the fictional city of Metropolis.

According to Gunn, the photo was taken by Jess Miglio and "was entirely in-camera." Gunn is active on social media, engaging with fans and sharing behind-the-scenes photos.

Corenswet, who was born in Philadelphia and attended the Shipley School in Bryn Mawr and the University of Pennsylvania, is a rising star. His newest movie "The Greatest Hits" began streaming on Hulu last month, and he will appear in "Twisters" this summer.

Coinciding with the suit reveal, Corenswet's physical trainer Paolo Mascitti showed a picture emphasizing the actor's dramatic physical transformation in preparation for the role.

On social media, DC fans are chiming in with their reactions to the new cinematic version of the Last Son of Krypton. Speculation is afire that the mysterious orb in the background has something to do with the classic Superman villain Brainiac.

Some are lamenting that Henry Cavill is no longer Superman, while others are making fun of how it appears that Corenswet's Clark Kent is casually slipping on his boots while unaware of the destruction behind him.

"Superman," previously titled "Superman: Legacy," will be the first film in the new DC Universe. Gunn, who is writing and directing, is the co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran, and the studio's DC Universe will incorporate films, television shows and video games into one shared continuity. Gunn is best known for the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films by Marvel Studios.

The film also will star Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult ("Mad Max: Fury Road") as Lex Luthor. Coincidentally, Brosnahan's fictional Mrs. Maisel character attended Bryn Mawr College, a stone's throw from Corenswet's alma mater of Shipley.

"Superman" will fly to theaters everywhere on July 11, 2025.