More Culture:

March 01, 2024

'Superman' filming begins as David Corenswet gears up for release of 2 films

The Philly native, and superhero in the making, will appear in upcoming movies 'The Greatest Hits' and 'Twisters'

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Celebrities
David Corenswet The Greatest Hits Superman Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA

To mark the beginning of 'Superman' filming, writer-director James Gunn showed a peek of the suit that Philly native David Corenswet (pictured above in 2022) will wear in the film. 'Superman' is scheduled to release July 11, 2025.

Another Philly-based actor is gearing up for a star turn. David Corenswet has a handful of film projects coming up, and one of them is a superhero blockbuster that could turn him into a household name.

Corenswet, who graduated from the Shipley School in Bryn Mawr and attended the University of Pennsylvania before studying at the Juilliard School, will appear in the films "The Greatest Hits" and "Twisters" this year, before starring as the eponymous character in "Superman," which began production Thursday.

"The Greatest Hits" is a romantic musical film that follows a woman named Harriet (Lucy Boynton) who discovers that she can time travel by listening to certain songs. Harriet relives memories of her ex-boyfriend, played by Corenswet.

The film, written and directed by Ned Benson ("The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby"), is distributed by Searchlight Pictures and will premiere at South by Southwest on March 14, before a limited theatrical release on April 5. "The Greatest Hits" will then stream on Hulu beginning April 12, per Deadline.

Meanwhile, "Superman," previously known as "Superman: Legacy," began production on Thursday, Feb. 29, which writer-director and DC Studios boss James Gunn ("Guardians of the Galaxy") acknowledged was Superman's birthday. Gunn shared a sneak peek at what Corenswet's Superman suit looks like on Threads.

Post by @jamesgunn
View on Threads

Gunn's picture features a close-up of the suit's iconic "S" emblem covered with snow. There has yet to be an official image of Corenswet wearing the suit, but observers noticed that the actor bulked up in the past year in preparation for the role.

The production will be filmed in various locations in Ohio and GeorgiaSuperhero movie fans must wait until July 11, 2025, to see Corenswet in the dual role of Clark Kent and Superman.

Until then, you can see Corenswet as part of the large cast of "Twisters," the sequel to the 1996 classic disaster movie "Twister." While his role is unknown at this point, eagle-eyed viewers can spot Corenswet briefly in the trailer, which debuted as a Super Bowl commercial. "Twisters" will hit theaters July 19.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Celebrities Philadelphia Superman Filming Musicals David Corenswet Superheroes Dc Film Hollywood

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Apple reflecting in the mirror 2

Eating disorders: Recognizing the signs and how to get help
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

'Giselle' haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season

Just In

Must Read

Jobs

Ultimo Coffee workers end strike, reach settlement with owners
Ultimo Coffee Strike 2.jpg

Sponsored

7 dos and don'ts when buying a home
Purchased - Excited black couple impressed entering new home together

Addiction

Fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl and meth are putting drug users at greater risk of overdose, DEA says
Fake Prescription Pills

Food & Drink

Amy's Pastelillos to open Fishtown shop that serves Puerto Rican snacks
Amy's Pastelillos Fishtown

Flyers

Tyson Foerster finds goal-scoring touch right when the Flyers need it most
Tyson-Foerster-Goal-Celebration-Flyers-Lightning-NHL-2.28.24.jpg

Food & Drink

Floral-inspired pop-up bar returns in time for Philadelphia Flower Show
Blooming Garden pop-up Craftsman Row Saloon flower show

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved