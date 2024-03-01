'Superman' filming begins as David Corenswet gears up for release of 2 films

Another Philly-based actor is gearing up for a star turn. David Corenswet has a handful of film projects coming up, and one of them is a superhero blockbuster that could turn him into a household name.

Corenswet, who graduated from the Shipley School in Bryn Mawr and attended the University of Pennsylvania before studying at the Juilliard School, will appear in the films "The Greatest Hits" and "Twisters" this year, before starring as the eponymous character in "Superman," which began production Thursday.

"The Greatest Hits" is a romantic musical film that follows a woman named Harriet (Lucy Boynton) who discovers that she can time travel by listening to certain songs. Harriet relives memories of her ex-boyfriend, played by Corenswet.

The film, written and directed by Ned Benson ("The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby"), is distributed by Searchlight Pictures and will premiere at South by Southwest on March 14, before a limited theatrical release on April 5. "The Greatest Hits" will then stream on Hulu beginning April 12, per Deadline.

Meanwhile, "Superman," previously known as "Superman: Legacy," began production on Thursday, Feb. 29, which writer-director and DC Studios boss James Gunn ("Guardians of the Galaxy") acknowledged was Superman's birthday. Gunn shared a sneak peek at what Corenswet's Superman suit looks like on Threads.

Gunn's picture features a close-up of the suit's iconic "S" emblem covered with snow. There has yet to be an official image of Corenswet wearing the suit, but observers noticed that the actor bulked up in the past year in preparation for the role.

The production will be filmed in various locations in Ohio and Georgia. Superhero movie fans must wait until July 11, 2025, to see Corenswet in the dual role of Clark Kent and Superman.

Until then, you can see Corenswet as part of the large cast of "Twisters," the sequel to the 1996 classic disaster movie "Twister." While his role is unknown at this point, eagle-eyed viewers can spot Corenswet briefly in the trailer, which debuted as a Super Bowl commercial. "Twisters" will hit theaters July 19.