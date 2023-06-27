More Culture:

June 27, 2023

Philly native David Corenswet to play Clark Kent in DC's 'Superman: Legacy' film

The local actor reportedly beat out multiple actors in the months-long casting process for the coveted role; Rachel Brosnahan will play Lois Lane

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
superman david corenswet Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA

Philadelphia native David Corenswet has been cast as Clark Kent in the 2025 DC film 'Superman: Legacy.'

David Corenswet, an actor from Philadelphia, has been chosen to play Superman and his human alter-ego Clark Kent in the upcoming DC film "Superman: Legacy."

The decision comes after a thorough casting process that was rumored to have had multiple actors and actresses in the running for the roles of Superman and his love interest, Lois Lane, who will be played by "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" actress Rachel Brosnahan, Deadline reported. 

MORE: Meet Milan Carter, the West Philly native who stars alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in Netflix's 'Fubar'

Corenswet, 29, grew up in Center City near 22nd and Pine streets, The Inquirer reported. He has been acting since he was a kid, making his stage debut at age 9 in the Arden Theatre’s production of Arthur Miller’s "All My Sons."

After graduating from Shipley School in Bryn Mawr in 2011 and spending a year at the University of Pennsylvania, Corenswet transferred to Juilliard's drama program, from which he graduated in 2016.

Corenswet went on to star in Netflix series "Hollywood" and "The Politician," as well as the A24 horror film "Pearl." "Superman: Legacy" will be Corenswet's first leading role in a major studio film.

Months of audition tapes and in-person screen tests culminated in Corenswet being selected as one of a few actors to test in the full Superman costume in front of DC co-chairs Peter Safran and James Gunn, who will direct the movie. 

Other actors thought to have tested for the role include "The Menu" actor Nicholas Hoult and "Grantchester" actor Tom Brittney.

Henry Cavill, the most recent actor to play Superman, was not cast for Gunn's project. The filmmaker said the new film centers "on an earlier part of Superman's life."

"Superman: Legacy" will be a workplace origin story, Variety reported. Corenswet will play young reporter Kent at fictional newspaper "The Daily Planet," with Brosnahan as his coworker Lane. Other major roles in the film, including Superman's arch-enemy Lex Luthor and Kent's buddy Jimmy Olsen, have yet to be filled.

"Superman: Legacy" will mark "the true beginning of the DCU," Gunn said in January. 

The project is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025. 

