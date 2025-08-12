More Events:

August 12, 2025

Spring Garden's Sunflower Festival returns to the neighborhood in September

The event, which debuted last year, will have dozens of vendors, artists, music and family-friendly activities along Fairmount Avenue.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
The Spring Garden Sunflower Festival returns on Saturday, Sept. 6, for a second year on Fairmount Avenue. The event showcases businesses and artists from the neighborhood and around the city.

Following the success of its inaugural event, the Spring Garden Civic Association brings back its Sunflower Festival next month.

The free event from noon to 8 p. m. on Saturday, Sept. 6 sprawls two blocks from 1700 to 1900 Fairmount Ave., filling the area with live music, the works of local artists and dozens of food and beverage vendors.

There also will be a pop-up beer garden, and local musical acts like Kyle Sparkman, the John Byrne Band and Records Forever are scheduled to provide the soundtrack all day long. For the children, check out the kids play zone with crafts and a bounce house.

In addition to the food trucks, popular eateries like Bar Hygge, Nafi Food Express, Deke's Barbeque will be on site.

Of course, sunflowers will be displayed throughout the festival grounds and available for purchase. The first 100 people to visit the Spring Garden Civic Association's table on at the festival get free sunflower tattoos.

The Spring Garden Sunflower Festival, is hosted by the Spring Garden Civic Association and Philadelphia City Council member Jeffrey Young Jr. It was created to showcase local businesses and institutions in and around the Spring Garden neighborhood.

Last year, the event drew nearly 2,000 people and the second edition "promises even more joy this time around," said Eve Tahmincioglu, Spring Garden Civic Association board member.

Additional information on the festival, its vendors and how to volunteer at the event is on the Spring Garden Civic Association's website.

Spring Garden Sunflower Festival

Saturday, Sept. 6
12-8 p.m. 
Free
1700-1900 blocks of Fairmount Ave. 

