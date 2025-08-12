More Culture:

August 12, 2025

Taylor Swift announces new album in teaser for appearance on 'New Heights'

'The Life of a Showgirl' doesn't yet have a release date, but the singer's website said vinyl editions will ship by Oct. 13.

Taylor Swift, a native of Berks County, announced her 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' early Tuesday morning.

After months of speculation from fans, Taylor Swift announced her 12th studio album early Tuesday morning in a clip that also confirmed her appearance on Wednesday's "New Heights" podcast.

"The Life of a Showgirl" does not yet have a release date, and Swift hasn't revealed any more information about the record's themes or concept. However, a vinyl edition available for pre-order on her website for $29.99 says it will ship by Oct. 13, although it notes that's not the release date.

Swift, a Berks County native, announced the news in a teaser for her appearance on "New Heights," which is co-hosted by her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his brother and former Eagles center Jason Kelce. The clip was posted at 12:12 a.m. Tuesday and the episode will go live at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

In the video, Swift is seen beside Travis Kelce as she pulls out a green briefcase with the initials T.S. to show it to Jason Kelce. She then displays the vinyl edition of the album, although the image is blurred. 

 A TikTok video posted Monday to Taylor Nation, a marketing affiliate of the singer, shows 12 images of Swift in orange outfits with the caption "Thinking about when she said 'See you next era...'" which led fans to believe an album announcement was coming. In November 2024, Swift completed her massive international Eras Tour, where she performed songs from all 10 of her albums. Each album was referred to as a different era. 

During the tour, she also announced and then added a set for her 11th album, "The Tortured Poets Department," which was released in April 2024. Since then, fans had been eagerly awaiting news of the next album and posted theories about possible clues from the singer, who's known for her Easter eggs. 

Swift began dating Travis Kelce in 2023 after he attended the Eras Tour. In a podcast episode, he said he had planned to give her a bracelet with his phone number on it but was unsuccessful. The clip went viral and gained the attention of Swift, who then reached out. 

The pair have been going strong ever since, including spending Mother's Day in Philadelphia with their moms. An additional clip confirming her long-awaited appearance on "New Heights," which was posted a few hours before the album announcement, shows the pair flirting. Swift tells Kelce that the blue sweatshirt he's wearing is a nice color on him. 

"It's the color of your eyes, sweetie," Kelce said. "It's why we match so well." 

"We're about to do a f---ing podcast," Swift responds. 

Swift met Jason Kelce during the 2024 playoffs in Buffalo, where he went on his infamous shirtless spree. At that same game, he also helped a fan get her sign noticed by the singer. 

