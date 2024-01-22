Jason Kelce helps Taylor Swift fan get noticed by the pop star at Chiefs-Bills game

Jason Kelce joined Taylor Swift in cheering on Travis Kelce at Sunday night's Chiefs-Bills playoff game in Buffalo, New York. While there, Jason helped a young Swiftie get noticed by the pop star.



The TV broadcast of Sunday's game captured plenty of priceless moments, including a shirtless Kelce roaring in approval of one of his brother's two touchdowns while holding a comically small beer can. He also high-fived Swift after a separate Chiefs score.

Other highlights were filmed by fans who sat beneath the club box occupied by Kelce and Swift. At one point, he climbed out of the box to take pictures with fans. He picked up a girl who had brought a Taylor Swift sign to the game and carried her closer to where Swift was standing.

"We're going to show this to Taylor real quick, alright?" Kelce told the girl.

It's unclear what the girl's sign said, but she waved to Swift as Kelce held her up. The fan then had her photo taken with Kelce.

Kelce's wild night apparently didn't go unnoticed by his family back home. After the game, he tweeted a picture of a text message he received during the game. One of his daughters, Ellie, had commented on his chest.

The shirtless look with the red Chiefs beanie has already inspired a humorous mock-up for a new Jason Kelce Funko Pop.

Swift has been a fixture of TV broadcasts during Chiefs games since she started dating Travis Kelce last fall. She's driving new viewers to the NFL, but some people are getting sick of Swift's presence taking the focus away from football. Some Bills fans ceremoniously burned a few Taylor Swift signs in a trash can before Sunday's game.

Travis Kelce's two touchdowns helped send the Chiefs to their sixth straight AFC Championship game, ending another Bills season in heartbreak.

Since the Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs last week, there's been rampant speculation about whether Jason Kelce will retire. On last week's "New Heights" podcast, he said he's still pondering a decision and will make an official announcement once he knows what he wants to do. Ahead of Sunday's game, Travis hinted that he thinks his older brother still has a little bit of football left in him.

The Chiefs are headed to Baltimore next Sunday to face the Ravens for a chance to return to the Super Bowl. If Jason makes the trip, his antics may be just as entertaining as Swift's presence at the game.