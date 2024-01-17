More Sports:

January 17, 2024

Eagles' Jason Kelce talks looming announcement on his future on latest 'New Heights'

Eagles center Jason Kelce said he's giving an official announcement on his future some time following the playoff loss to the Bucs.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Jason-Kelce-Exit-Eagles-Bucs-NFC-Wild-Card-2023.jpg Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles center Jason Kelce leaves the field with a salute of the crowd down in Tampa, possibly for the final time.

There was no getting around talking about the Bucs loss for Jason Kelce this week, or the much bigger elephant in the room that followed. 

On this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast with his brother Travis, released Wednesday morning, Kelce discussed the looming announcement on his future with acknowledgment of the reports that have already circulated of his 13-year career coming to a close. 

The Eagles' longtime and highly decorated center, however, isn't ready to outright say anything himself yet. 

"It's just something that I think when it's time to officially announce what's happening in the future, it'll be done in a way that's definitive and pays respect to a lot of people, individuals who have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I've had," Kelce said. "I don't think it would be respectful or even accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that, you know? Frustrated I guess at everything that's happening. But in the future, there will be something said."

Kelce grew emotional in the final seconds of the Eagles' 32-9 playoff loss Monday night in Tampa, hugging offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland as the clock expired, stopping to see his family in the seats, and then fighting to hold back tears walking through the tunnel back to the locker room. 

Once there, he declined to speak to the media and exited the room quickly with his head down, though reports emerged the morning after that Kelce had addressed his teammates postgame and did tell them of his intentions to retire. 

Publically though, he's stayed quiet. 

"I didn't announce what I was doing on purpose despite, I guess, what's been leaked to the media," Kelce said. "But I think there's a lot of...people can kinda feel body language and stuff. I just don't think you're in a position after a game like that to really make that decision. I just don't. There's too much emotion in the moment. There's too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision. 

"I'm not trying to be dramatic and continue to draw this thing out. I'm really not."

Continued Kelce, who choked up a few times while trying to carefully navigate his breakdown of what's next for him:

"But I did address the team. I pretty much said what I just said to you [Travis], which is 'I got belief in every single one of you guys. Cherish what you have in this league.' So...I think it's kinda the way it went down...A lot of guys were like 'If that is your last game, I feel sorry for you.' I'm like 'Don't feel sorry for me, motherf***ers. I had a...'

"But, either way, you know...I truly appreciate everybody in that room and will go to war with them any day of the week...Enjoy the time you got. But yeah, I think there was a lot of emotion in that room, for sure."

The Eagles will hold their exit interviews at the NovaCare Complex later on Wednesday. 

You can check out the full episode of the latest "New Heights" HERE.

