NFC Hierarchy/Obituary, divisional round edition: Cowboys, Rams, Eagles dead

The wildcard round of the NFC playoffs is in the books and the only division that will not be represented in the divisional round is the NFC East, as the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles both exited the 2023 season with embarrassing whimpers.





Obituary: Cowboys (12-6)

The Cowboys had hilarious ends to their seasons both in 2021 and 2022.

In 2021 against the 49ers, Mike McCarthy called an asinine play that required the Cowboys and the officiating crew to work together to spot and snap the ball with time ticking down. The Cowboys spotted the ball themselves three yards past where Dak Prescott began his slide, the umpire actually did them a favor by only moving it back a foot or so, and the clock expired before Dallas got the snap off. McCarthy then blamed the officials for not spotting it fast enough, and even said the play call "was the right decision," lol.



In 2022, in what was shaping up to be just a normal, respectable loss, McCarthy was like, "Nope, I'ma make this memorable."

That would be Ezekiel Elliott's last snap as a Cowboy.

In 2023, we got no such end-of-game hijinks. Instead, the Packers simply tore them apart from the opening whistle to the final gun, as the vaunted Cowboys defense looked helpless against the extremely young Packers. The lowlight was probably when the Cowboys just didn't cover Luke Musgrave... at all.

Anyway, it's the same old, same old for the Cowboys. They had some ups and downs during the regular season and entered the playoffs with some Super Bowl hype, and then... (fart noise).