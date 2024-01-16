More Sports:

January 16, 2024

Report: Jason Kelce informs Eagles teammates he's retiring

Jason Kelce has reportedly informed his Eagles teammates that he's retiring.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jason-Kelce-Eagles-Bucs-NFC-Wild-Card-2023.jpg Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kelce's Hall of Fame career has reached its end.

This is it for the Eagles' next Hall of Fame inductee.

Jason Kelce, coming off his sixth First-Team All-Pro appearance, has informed his Eagles teammates he's retiring, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

An embarrassing late-season collapse and a 23-point defeat in Tampa certainly isn't the way Kelce wanted to go out. Perhaps if the Eagles hold on in the Super Bowl last February, he walks off a champion. Even still, that banner from 2017 flies forever. Kelce may go down as the most beloved Philadelphia athlete of all time, more so than even Brian Dawkins, Allen Iverson and Mike Schmidt. 

From an afterthought draft selection in 2011 to the most famed speech in Philly history to a podcast star, Kelce has done it all.

Start getting those measurements for your gold jacket, Kelce. It won't be long until you get the call for the Hall. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Jason Kelce

Videos

Featured

Limited - Building Trades - Kelly and Ryan Ross

IBEW Local 98 and Building Trades announce The Superhero Project as charity partner for 2024 All Star Labor Classic
Limited - Man Looking out a window uncertain

A guy’s guide to sexual health: What every man should know

Just In

Must Read

Neighborhoods

Spruce Hill residents seek to add pedestrian plaza to slow traffic near Penn Alexander School
43rd and Spruce streets

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 and Building Trades announce The Superhero Project as charity partner for 2024 All Star Labor Classic
Limited - Building Trades - Kelly and Ryan Ross

Women's Health

Mammography AI can cost patients extra. Is it worth it?
Mammogram AI Software

Food & Drink

Popeyes will give out free chicken wings if the Eagles win the Super Bowl
popeyes free wings super bowl

Eagles

Eagles' road to the Super Bowl is now clearer
011524JaredGoff

parties

Get the celebrity treatment at the Philadelphia Film Society's 2024 Oscars party and screening
Oscars decorative statue

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved