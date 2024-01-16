Report: Jason Kelce informs Eagles teammates he's retiring

This is it for the Eagles' next Hall of Fame inductee.

Jason Kelce, coming off his sixth First-Team All-Pro appearance, has informed his Eagles teammates he's retiring, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

An embarrassing late-season collapse and a 23-point defeat in Tampa certainly isn't the way Kelce wanted to go out. Perhaps if the Eagles hold on in the Super Bowl last February, he walks off a champion. Even still, that banner from 2017 flies forever. Kelce may go down as the most beloved Philadelphia athlete of all time, more so than even Brian Dawkins, Allen Iverson and Mike Schmidt.

From an afterthought draft selection in 2011 to the most famed speech in Philly history to a podcast star, Kelce has done it all.

Start getting those measurements for your gold jacket, Kelce. It won't be long until you get the call for the Hall.

