Philly canned cocktail brand Surfside expands in U.S., introduces new flavors

Surfside, a Philly-based canned cocktail line of hard teas and lemonades, is expanding its selection and geographical reach.

Just in time for summer sips at the shore or ballpark, Surfside is launching five new flavors: raspberry lemonade, strawberry lemonade, black cherry lemonade, raspberry tea and green tea. The brand also is releasing a new lemonade variety eight-pack.

Along with the new canned vodka drinks, Surfside has expanded its distribution to 48 states. At the beginning of 2023, it was available in just seven states.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for us as our mission from day one has been to build Surfside into a true national brand," Surfside CEO Clement Pappas said in a release. "The addition of the three new lemonade flavors, two new iced teas and the Lemonade Variety 8-pack were highly requested by our fans and is our way of showing love and appreciation for those who have helped us get here. We look forward to taking Surfside across the country and introducing to more new fans this upcoming summer season."

Pappas founded Surfside in 2022 alongside his brother, Zach Pappas, and another pair of brothers from Philly, Matt and Bryan Quigley. The group of entrepreneurs are also the brains behind Stateside Vodka, an award-winning distillery and cocktail lounge located in Kensington. The founders initially planned to can vodka soda but were intrigued by the demand for non-carbonated alcoholic beverages.

Cole Quigley/Surfside Surfside is now selling variety eight-packs of its vodka lemonade beverages.

Described by Forbes as the "fastest-growing canned cocktail," Surfside sold 1.3 million cases in 2023, a 563% increase over the previous year's sales. In 2023, it was the highest velocity selling spirits-based ready-to-drink beverage, with about 2.5 cases of Surfside being sold every minute.

Surfside has proven especially popular among Phillies fans. In 2023, it was the No. 1 selling spirits brand at Citizens Bank Park, according Aramark data. Surfside is now testing out other baseball stadiums, becoming the official ready-to-drink vodka iced tea and vodka lemonade of Minor League Baseball. It is also kicking off additional MLB partnerships with the Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Guardians and Pittsburgh Pirates.



In addition to the new summer flavors, Surfside will continue offering its original flavors like iced tea, lemonade, peach tea and half & half (half iced tea, half lemonade). The ice teas are made with real tea, and all drinks are 4.5% ABV, non-carbonated and contain 100 calories and two grams of sugar. Four-packs of cans are priced at $9.99, while variety eight-packs go for $19.99. Customers can find their nearest Surfside-carrying store online, and the company also ships to Pennsylvania residents.