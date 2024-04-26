What is Bell's palsy, the facial paralysis affecting Sixers star Joel Embiid?

Sixers star Joel Embiid has been diagnosed with Bell's palsy, a condition that causes temporary muscle weakness, pain and discomfort, usually on one side of a person's face.

Bell's palsy can result in a droopy appearance on one side of the face, making the mouth and eyelids look lopsided. Although the visible symptoms can resemble the effects of a stroke, Bell's palsy usually isn't considered a serious condition. It often subsides within a few weeks, but can last as long as six months.

Embiid revealed his diagnosis to reporters after scoring 50 points in the Sixers' playoff win over the New York Knicks on Thursday night. Embiid said he noticed his symptoms about 10 days ago.

"I had bad migraines and thought it was nothing," Embiid said. "Usually, I don't like to check it out, but for some reason, I ended up having to tell somebody. ... It's pretty annoying with the left side of my face, my mouth and my eye. It's been tough, but I'm not a quitter, so I've got to keep fighting through everything."

Bell's palsy is named after Scottish surgeon Charles Bell, who first described it in the 19th century. It's most common among pregnant women, people with diabetes, and people who catch the flu, a cold or another upper respiratory illness. It can affect anyone at any age. About 1 in 60 people get it at some point in their lives, and it's the most common cause of one-sided facial paralysis.

Medical experts believe Bell's palsy occurs due to inflammation around the facial nerve as the body mounts an immune response against another ailment, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Other symptoms include drooling, tears, hypersensitivity to sound in one ear, and loss of the sense of taste on a portion of the tongue. The worst symptoms usually peak within 48 to 72 hours. For most patients, it can feel more bothersome and disconcerting because it affects the appearance of the face.

Beyond a physical exam, there are no specific tests used to diagnose Bell's palsy. It's often determined by ruling out other conditions that have similar symptoms. Doctors may use blood tests to rule out diabetes or Lyme disease, or they may have patients get MRIs or CT scans to make sure there isn't a structural problem.

Bell's palsy generally is treated based on whether a specific cause of infection is found, in which case medication is given to address the underlying cause. That could include taking a steroid or an antiviral medication. To manage pain symptoms, moist heat and analgesic drugs may be used. Eye drops often are recommended to sooth dryness. Physical therapy can be done to stimulate the facial nerve. Sometimes, treatments may include acupuncture, electrical stimulation and biofeedback training.

Bell's palsy rarely causes long-term complications; most cases are fully resolved within a few months. There is a small chance that it may happen again later in life.

Embiid has fought through a raft of injuries throughout his NBA career, most recently undergoing surgery to repair the lateral meniscus in his left knee in February.

"The one thing I'm not going to do is give up," Embiid said. "No matter what happens, I've got to keep fighting — got to keep putting my body on the line for my family, for this city, for this team."