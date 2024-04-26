More News:

April 26, 2024

Ex-union leader John Dougherty's extortion trial ends in mistrial

The jury was deadlocked on 19 counts brought against 'Johnny Doc' and his nephew, Greg Fiocca. They were accused of threatening a contractor during the construction of Live! Casino in South Philly.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Trials
John Dougherty mistrial Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

John Dougherty, above in 2016, faced extortion charges in his third federal trial since 2021. The judge declared a mistrial after jury members said they were deadlocked. In his previous two trials, he was convicted of conspiracy and embezzlement charges.

Former union leader John Dougherty's third federal trial ended Thursday with a deadlocked jury, according to multiple media reports.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl declared a mistrial after the jury could not reach a verdict on the 19 counts against Dougherty and his nephew, Greg Fiocca. They were charged with conspiracy and extortion after they allegedly threatened a contractor amid a dispute about Fiocca's job performance and pay during the construction of the Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia in August 2020. 

MORESean Dougherty defeats Kevin Boyle in Democratic primary for state rep in 172nd District

The six-day trial took place in Reading, with two dozen witnesses testifying in the case. Both Dougherty and his nephew pled not guilty. 

Dougherty, also known as "Johnny Doc," was the longtime business manager of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98 until he resigned in November 2021 following his conviction on conspiracy charges. Last year, he was convicted of embezzlement charges. Dougherty is scheduled to be sentenced for those convictions in July. 

In this case, Dougherty and Fiocca faced 19 counts of conspiracy and extortion. While working as the Local 98 steward for the project, Fiocca allegedly threatened the contractor for paying him for less than 40 hours of work.

The contractor claimed Fiocca hadn't been showing up for work and that the paycheck reflected the hours he was there. Fiocca allegedly grabbed the contractor by the throat and threw him onto the desk. 

Dougherty later intervened. He allegedly threatened to pull all of the Local 98 workers from the job and said he would use his influence to prevent the contractor from getting future jobs in the area. Fiocca remained employed by the contractor until January 2021. 

Dougherty and Fiocca have maintained their innocence. Following Dougherty's arrest in 2021, his spokesperson Frank Keel said the federal government had targeted Dougherty since he became the business manager in 1993 for the union. 

"This isn't a prosecution, it's a persecution," Keel said at the time.

Dougherty was found guilty in December of stealing $600,000 from Local 98 between 2010 and 2016. In 2021, he and former Councilmember Bobby Henon were found guilty on bribery charges. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Trials Philadelphia John Dougherty IBEW Local 98 Extortion Unions

Videos

Featured

Limited - Festival Attendees enjoying the Down and Derby Wine Festival

Attend the 2024 Down and Derby Wine Festival on May 4
Purchased - Friends holding beer at a festival

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Spring on Tap Beer Festival

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Groups kick off 'walk audits' to improve pedestrian pathways
Walk audits

Sponsored

Laughter may be the best medicine
Purchased - friends drinking coffee and laughing together

Health News

Philadelphia's ozone pollution is the worst in the Mid-Atlantic region
Philly Air Quality

Music

Learn more about Taylor Swift's album by talking to your Amazon Alexa
taylor swift amazon alexa

Eagles

Brandon Graham to announce Eagles picks at NFL Draft
7.26.23_EaglesPractice_Brandon-graham-9174.jpg

Food & Drink

Jason Kelce to bartend in Sea Isle City on June 26
Jason Kelce bartending

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved