Dog treats stuffed with fish hooks found on Appalachian Trail in Lehigh County

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning pet owners that dog treats containing fish hooks were found scattered on the Appalachian Trail in Lehigh County over the weekend.

The pig-in-blanket style treats were spotted by a hiker who was walking near Route 873 and the George W. Outerbridge Shelter in Washington Township. The Lehigh Gap Nature Center said that section of the trial connects to its own trail system via the Woodpecker Trail.

"All treats that were found have been removed, and authorities have been notified," the organization said Monday on Facebook. "Hikers with pets should use caution on the Appalachian Trail around the Lehigh Gap."

The area where the treats were found is on state game lands. The game commission said the treats are a potential threat to pets and wildlife. Officials didn't say how many of the treats were collected.

⚠️WARNING!⚠️ Over the weekend, a hiker discovered dog treats embedded with fish hooks along the Appalachian Trail... Posted by Lehigh Gap Nature Center on Monday, May 6, 2024

The Appalachian Trail is one of Pennsylvania's most popular hiking destinations at this time of year and forms part of a stretch that runs more than 2,190 miles from Georgia to Maine.

The game commission said anyone who finds similar treats or has information about those found can call (888) 742-9453 or (888) 742-4868.