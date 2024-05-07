Boy, 10, fatally hit by motorist while walking home from school in Delaware

A child is dead and another injured after they were hit by an SUV as they were walking home from school Monday afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware.

A Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a 17-year-old boy struck two boys, ages 10 and 12, as they were walking along the sidewalk of Faulkland Road at 4:04 p.m., police said. As the SUV approached Centerville Road, it crossed into the opposite lane, hit the boys and then crashed into a home on Faulkland Road.

The 10-year-old boy was pronounced dead after being transported to Nemours Children's Hospital. The 12-year-old was treated for injuries there and since has been released.

The 17-year-old was taken to Christiana Hospital and has since been released.

New Castle County Police are investigating the crash. Witnesses can contact Det. Corey Belk at (302) 395-8052 or Corey.Belk@newcastlede.gov. Police have not said whether the driver will be charged.

According to 6ABC, crashes frequently occur at the intersection due to drivers speeding and running through red lights. It's just a few blocks away from Marbrook Elementary School.