May 07, 2024

Boy, 10, fatally hit by motorist while walking home from school in Delaware

An SUV driven by a teenager struck 2 young children Monday afternoon on Faulkland Road in Wilmington, police say.

By Michaela Althouse
A 17-year-old driving a Hyundai Santa Fe hit two young children as they were walking home from school on Monday afternoon, police say. A 10-year-old boy was killed; a 12-year-old boy was injured.

A child is dead and another injured after they were hit by an SUV as they were walking home from school Monday afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware. 

A Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a 17-year-old boy struck two boys, ages 10 and 12, as they were walking along the sidewalk of Faulkland Road at 4:04 p.m., police said. As the SUV approached Centerville Road, it crossed into the opposite lane, hit the boys and then crashed into a home on Faulkland Road. 

The 10-year-old boy was pronounced dead after being transported to Nemours Children's Hospital. The 12-year-old was treated for injuries there and since has been released. 

The 17-year-old was taken to Christiana Hospital and has since been released. 

New Castle County Police are investigating the crash. Witnesses can contact Det. Corey Belk at (302) 395-8052 or Corey.Belk@newcastlede.gov. Police have not said whether the driver will be charged. 

According to 6ABC, crashes frequently occur at the intersection due to drivers speeding and running through red lights. It's just a few blocks away from Marbrook Elementary School. 

Michaela Althouse
