April 23, 2024

Kevin Boyle, Sean Dougherty face off in Democratic primary for state rep in 172nd District

The high-profile race in Northeast Philly and Montgomery County has been impacted by Boyle's recent mental health struggles. On the Republican side, Aizaz Gill is taking on Patrick Gushue.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
In the Democratic primary for 172nd District of the Pennsylvania House, incumbent Kevin Boyle is running against Sean Dougherty.

In a high-profile Democratic primary race for Pennsylvania's 172nd District, incumbent state Rep. Kevin Boyle is facing party-backed challenger Sean Dougherty. On the Republican side, Aizaz Gill and Patrick Gushue are competing for their party nomination.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. and results will be updated below as they become available. All results are unofficial until certified by election officials. Pennsylvania's 172nd district covers parts of Montgomery County in communities including Rockledge and the Northeast Philly neighborhoods of Bustleton, Fox Chase and Rhawnhurst. 

The run-up to Tuesday's primary has been headlined by Boyle's ongoing struggles with mental health and an unusual investigation involving his personal life. Last week, an arrest warrant was issued for the seven-term legislator and younger brother of U.S. Congressman Brendan Boyle. Authorities had alleged Kevin Boyle violated a protection from abuse order by texting his estranged wife, but the warrant was withdrawn on Monday after the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office received new information that the protective order is inactive.


Boyle, who had refused to turn himself in, had not made any public comments heading into Tuesday's primary. His brother said last week that Boyle suffers "from a very serious mental health condition" that "has been a nightmare for our family." In February, Boyle made headlines after a video showed him apparently drunk and shouting at the staff of a Montgomery County bar. He previously was chared in 2021 for harassment and violation of a protection from abuse order, but those charges were expunged. 

State legislators from both parties introduced resolutions that could potentially prevent Boyle from remaining in office and remove his ability to vote remotely at the state Capitol. 

The state Democratic Party opted to endorse Dougherty, the son of Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty and nephew of twice-convicted former labor leader John Dougherty, who's now on trial in a third federal case involving alleged misuse of his influence. Sean Dougherty is a former public defender whose campaign has focused on public safety, increasing school funding, push for job growth and fair wages, and protecting reproductive rights. 

In the Republican primary, Aizaz Gill is the Burholme Civic Association president and previously served as a community outreach coordinator for former City Commissioner Al Schmidt. His campaign has focused on fighting crime and supporting the push to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. He's also called for increased school funding, limiting wasteful spending and addressing affordability issues caused by inflation. 

Patrick Gushue is a U.S. Army combat veteran who campaigned on issues including crime prevention, education reform and driving economic growth. 


Before Boyle was elected to the 172nd for the first time in 2010, the seat had been occupied for 32 years by Republican John Perzel, the former speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. 

